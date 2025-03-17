Jackson Holliday reveals his Shohei Ohtani-inspired new technique at the plate

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday disclosed that LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was the inspiration behind a new adjustment to his swing for the upcoming season. Holliday stated that he has incorporated a toe tap with his lead foot, just as Ohtani does when he begins his swing.

Holliday, the eldest son of former seven-time All-Star slugger Matt Holliday, was selected No. 1 by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft. He made his big league debut in April last year but struggled and was sent back to Triple-A. Holliday was called up again in August due to injuries and was far more productive in his second stint.

On Sunday, MLB posted a clip from a conversation between Jackson Holliday and former Cy Young winner Jake Peavy for MLB Network at the Orioles' spring training camp in Sarasota, Florida.

"Towards the end of last year, I kind of messed with a toe-tap. Honestly, in this case, just trying to be Shohei Ohtani one day," he said. "Just went with it, and you're like, 'Hey, that looks pretty good.' So I rolled it out there the last few games of the season. Played pretty well and built off that during the offseason."

"And then honed it back a bit more to kind of me, and that's where I've been wrong with it the past week or so. Not as high with your hands and a little bit back to where I'm comfortable, and it's felt really good."

Despite entering the 2024 campaign with significant hype, Holliday played just 60 games during his rookie season, finishing with a .189/.255/.311 slash line, four home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS+ of 66.

Jackson Holliday reflects on his rookie campaign

Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 prospect for the Orioles last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his interview with Jake Peavy for MLB Network on Wednesday, Jackson Holliday discussed the challenges he faced during his first MLB season. Despite his initial struggles, the former Orioles' top prospect believes the experience was ultimately a positive one.

"Obviously, it didn't go the way that I would have hoped or I guess the team we would have liked to make a little bit longer run in the playoffs. But it was a good learning experience," he said.

"We play a game of failure and to be able to go up there and fail and go back down and come back up and have a little bit more success, it was a good experience," he added.

Holliday is expected to be the Orioles' starting second baseman on Opening Day. However, he may also start at shortstop if Gunnar Henderson does not recover in time from a right intercostal strain.

