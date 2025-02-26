Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe gets 100% real about best part of being married young

Young Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday's first big league season was certainly one that was full of lessons for the 21-year-old. In the first half of the season, Holliday struggled mightily, leading to a demotion back to triple-A level. However, when he was recalled to the majors shortly after the All-Star break, the infielder showed noticeable improvement, establishing himself as one of the most reliable lower-order hitters for his team.

Ad

Through thick and thin, Jackson Holliday's better half, Chloe, was by his side. The couple, who met as teenagers in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma, announced their engagement shortly after Jackson was drafted by the Orioles in 2022, right after graduating high school.

Earlier this week, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to allow followers to ask her questions about her life, via her story. When asked about the best part of getting married at a young age, Chloe gave her honest opinion.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"sooooo manyyyy reasons BUT one of my favs is just doing life together and getting to grow up with each other every day 🫶🏼 srsly marry your best friend & you will be having flip competition in your free time 🤣" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe expresses excitement for the 2025 season

Though Jackson Holliday and the rest of the Orioles' young stars enjoyed extremely strong seasons, the Birds came up agonizingly short in the AL East, as eventual World Series runners-up, while the New York Yankees won the championship for the 21st time.

Ad

With the new season inching closer by the day, one fan asked Chloe Holliday how excited she was for baseball's return. Chloe responded with a brief reply, summing up how much she was looking forward to the new campaign.

"SOOOO EXCITED !!!!!" Chloe Holliday wrote

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

As spring training rolls around, Orioles fans will be hoping Jackson Holliday can carry on from where he left off in 2024. With Anthony Santander, who hit 44 home runs last season, having left as a free agent, a lot of the onus to step up to the plate and make up for his absence will fall on the O's young core in the new season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback