Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe can't hide excitement as Orioles' rising star gears up for Red Sox clash after power surge vs. Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles' rising star Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, is excited as he gets ready to play against the Red Sox in the Orioles' home opener. The Orioles faced the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game away series to open the season, with the teams splitting the series 2-2. Holliday looked decent in the opening series, with 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base and a home run from 15 at-bats.

Baltimore will play its home opener against another AL East rival in the 1-3 Boston Red Sox, in a three-game series at Camden Yards starting on Monday. In preparation for this, Chloe shared a post from the Orioles on Sunday, expressing her excitement for the series.

“Tomorrow 🤩🤩🤩,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Instagram story of Chloe Holliday (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Fortunately for Chloe Holliday and the fans of both teams, the first game has not been delayed because of bad weather (at the time of writing). There have been some concerns that bad weather could delay the game, but so far so good in Baltimore.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe sent a heartfelt message ahead of Opening Day

Chloe Holliday was as excited for Opening Day as anyone, and she shared a heartfelt message ahead of the Orioles' 2025 season opener. Chloe cheered for Jackson Holliday throughout his impressive performances preseason and continued to support him from Rogers Centre on Opening Day.

Chloe Holliday has been by Jackson's side throughout his entire MLB journey, with the two having met while attending Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. They married in late 2023, and Chloe celebrated with her husband Jackson when he made his MLB debut in 2024.

Chloe shared an Instagram post featuring several photos of her and Jackson Holliday before the season opener.

"An 'i love you' & 'am so proud of you' post," Chloe captioned the post.

The Orioles will look to take full advantage of home field as the Red Sox attempt to bounce back from a rough immediate start to the season. Boston won its first game against the Texas Rangers by a 5-2 score, before dropping the final three games in the series 4-1, 4-3 and 3-2.

