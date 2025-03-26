Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe sends love to Orioles superstar ahead of 2025 season opener

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, had a busy offseason that included taking several vacations together. That time is quickly coming to an end as Holliday is gearing up to start the 2025 Major League Baseball season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Chloe Holliday is fairly active on social media and often includes her husband in her posts. That was the case on Wednesday when she featured the couple in an Instagram upload.

"an 'i love you' & 'am so proud of you' post," chloehollidayyy captioned the post

In the post, Jackson and his wife are embracing in several loving posts on the beach. The duo took several beach trips throughout the offseason, and they have never been shy about expressing their love for one another.

Chloe Holliday has been with Jackson throughout his entire MLB career, as the two met while they were attending Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. They married near the end of 2023, and Chloe was on hand to celebrate Jackson as he made his MLB debut in 2024.

Jackson is hoping for a better 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles after some tough times hit in 2024. The former No. 1 pick struggled at the plate before being sent back down to the minor league at one point.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe details favorite parts of being married young

Jackson Holliday and Chloe wasted little time in getting married, but the two have been together since they were teenagers. In February, Chloe gave her Instagram followers a chance to ask her some questions.

One fan asked Chloe Holliday about being married at a young age, and she responded with some reasons as to why she enjoys it.

"sooooo manyyyy reasons BUT one of my favs is just doing life together and getting to grow up with each other every day 🫶🏼 srsly marry your best friend & you will be having flip competition in your free time 🤣," Chloe wrote in her Instagram story.

Jackson Holliday comes from a family with a long history in Major League Baseball, and the family has continued to call Stillwater, Oklahoma, home. Chloe Holliday will spend more time alone during the 2025 MLB season while also providing plenty of support to her husband.

