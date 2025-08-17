Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe incorporates Rihanna’s core-crushing workout routine in bikini top & tights

While Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday is playing out his second MLB season, his wife, Chloe Holliday, is striving towards new fitness goals. On Saturday, she shared a post-workout snap.

Chloe, who was in a white bikini-style sports bra and sleek black tights, posed in front of a rustic wooden wall after what she described as a:

"Rihanna solidcore class."

"Solidcore" is also referred to as "Pilates on steroids." It is common and a fitness favorite among A-listers.

Chloe's Instagram story via @chloehollidayy

Inspired by pop star Rihanna, the workout is intense, targeting the core with slow, controlled resistance-based movements. It is designed to sculpt and strengthen.

Chloe and Jackson Holliday met in high school (Stillwater, Oklahoma) and began dating in 2019. They got engaged in December 2022 in Mexico. Almost two years later, they tied the knot on January 6, 2024, at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Florida.

Jackson is the son of All-Star Matt Holliday. He was picked first by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 draft. After a lackluster debut season, which saw him hitting only .189, Holliday is enjoying a far better second year, hitting .247 along with 15 home runs and 11 stolen bases.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reveals reason behind his walk-up song

Walk-up songs in baseball refer to the music played when a particular hitter, pitcher, or reliever enters the game. When Jackson Holliday takes the plate, Kendrick Lamar's "Luther (with SZA)" is played in the background.

Earlier this month, Chloe posted a playful clip, vibing over the said song with her furry companion, Coconut. In the overlay text, she revealed the real reason why Holliday uses this particular song.

"Also found this gem from spring training. miss Coco my lil dancing buddy so much," Chloe wrote. "Jackson Holliday is this why you chose this to be your walk-up song??!! Me and Coco are taking credit."

Chloe believes that Holliday might be using this song as it ties him to his loved ones.

