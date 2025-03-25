Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reacts to Orioles rising star stealing the spotlight in latest commercial

Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe were in Sarasota, Florida, where the Orioles rising star wrapped up proceedings for spring training and will travel to Toronto, CN, as a part of the 40-man roster for the opening day of the 2025 MLB season.

The Birds will look to open their account for the new season in a four-game series against division rivals, Blue Jays, at Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada, from March 27.

Chloe cheered for Jackson throughout his impressive performances in preseason games and will cheer for him inside Rogers Center on Opening Day. On Monday, she reacted on Holliday's latest advertisement with a restaurant chain.

Take a look at Chloe's reaction here:

"@jackson_holliday7!! 🍩🍩🍩 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the original IG post here:

"Donuts. Donuts. Donuts."

Jackson Holliday, a rising star in the Orioles roster, was featured in an advertisement, showcasing the partnership between Levy Restuarants and the Orioles. The famous restaurateur chain has been the official hospitality partner of the Birds at Oriole Park in Camden Yards since 2023.

Levy has delivered world-class hospitality at other famous venues and events which includes: Wrigley Field, Barclays Center, Dodger Stadium, Crypto.com arena, US Open, Grammy awards, Kentucky Derby and Coachella among many others.

To deliver on the trust instilled on him by the team and Bird nation, Holliday will hope to string up some consistent performances in the 2025 MLB season. Jackson spent an incredible offseason alongside his wife and will hope to see her around in the stands on most gamedays in 2025.

Chloe terms Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday her "foreva" dinner date

In a social media post from March 16, Chloe shared an image of holding hands with Jackson Holliday as the couple went on a romantic dinner date in Florida. Chloe captioned the image:

"Foreva din d8 !!!"

Holliday has been impressive in preseason games during spring training. He finished spring training with an offensive statline of .333 batting average, one home run, four RBIs and a healthy OPS of .866. It will be interesting to see his approach and gameplan in the upcoming baseball season.

