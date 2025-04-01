Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe rocks chic denim outfit for gameday, shares smiles with Orioles’ Heston Kjerstad & spouse post big win vs. Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared glimpses of her experience of attending the Orioles' home opener against the Boston Red Sox. After splitting a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles returned to Baltimore to face the Red Sox.

They started their three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in front of a crowd of 45,002, one of whom was Jackson Holliday's spouse. Chloe, who often shares life updates on social media, revealed her custom outfit before heading to the ballpark.

“OOTG!!” she captioned her post.

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Chloe Holliday was seen posing in front of a mirror in a modern apartment. She wore a stylish outfit featuring a light-wash denim jacket, matching denim cargo pants and a cropped white top with her husband's No. 7 on it.

Chloe accessorized her look with a handbag, while her hair was styled down. She also shared a clip after arriving at the Orioles' ballpark, capturing the game's pregame festivities.

The video showed players from the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox lined up on the field at a packed Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Jackson Holliday went 2-for-4, driving in one RBI in the Orioles' 8-5 home victory over the Red Sox.

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Chloe also shared an Instagram post by Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad’s wife, Klaire, who posted some postgame pictures with the caption:

“lots of ball left!!!🤍”

One image from the post featured Holliday and Heston Kjerstad posing with their wives, all smiling. Chloe reshared it on her story, reacting to Klaire’s caption by writing:

“Yes there is”

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe opens up about her love for the Orioles star

Holliday and his wife, Chloe, celebrated their first year of marriage in January after exchanging vows last year. In an interview with MLB, Chloe expressed her love for Holliday:

“I just pray for him to stay healthy and achieve everything he wants to achieve. I just want to be there and support him through everything, in baseball and out of baseball. I just want to be there for him in this life together.”

The Baltimore Orioles, along with Jackson Holliday, face the Boston Red Sox again in the second game of their series on Wednesday.

