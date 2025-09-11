  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chole, playfully nudges MLB husband with adorable message enlisting help of their furry partner in morning routine

Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chole, playfully nudges MLB husband with adorable message enlisting help of their furry partner in morning routine

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
Jackson Holliday&rsquo;s wife Chole playfully nudges MLB husband with adorable message enlisting help of their furry partner in morning routine. Credit: Jackson Holliday/Instagram
Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole playfully nudges MLB husband with adorable message enlisting help of their furry partner in morning routine. Credit: Jackson Holliday/Instagram

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday's mornings are lazy, as confirmed by his wife, Chloe. The star slugger is used to playing night games, and by extension, it has resulted in a playful challenge for Chloe and their furry companion, Coconut, to get Holliday out of bed.

Ad

On Wednesday, Chloe posted a photo of Coconut sprawled out on the floor near a closed door, looking as if it was waiting for something, or rather, someone. It seems Coconut was wishing for Holliday to wake up early and go for a walk. Chloe wrote:

"Every morning."

She also tagged her husband and captioned the photo:

"Pls wake up dad."
Chloe&#039;s Instagram story
Chloe's Instagram story

With the help of his cousin, Olivia, Jackson Holliday came to know about Chloe during his time at Stillwater High School (Stillwater, OK), where he was a top prep prospect.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The duo took off after that and made a major step in their relationship in late December 2022 when Holliday popped the question to Chloe during a trip to Mexico. The couple tied the knot in January 2024 and the same year, Holliday went on to make his debut for the Orioles.

Chloe Holliday takes pride in Jackson Holliday's choice of beverages

Ahead of Jackson Holliday's latest home run against the LA Dodgers, Chloe shared a new choice of food the Orioles star has started.

Ad

Earlier this week, she shared a photo of Jackson enjoying a hearty breakfast of steak, eggs, potatoes, and, most notably, his newfound love for coffee. In the caption, Chloe wrote:

"What a breakfast ... Also Jax is starting to drink coffee & I couldn’t be more proud."

Holliday's change in eating style is to put more muscle and add power to his hitting ability. After hitting below .200 in his rookie year, the second baseman is enjoying a fine season in 2025, batting .250, along with 17 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Chloe herself is engaging in new and healthier habits. She opened up about her fitness routine, which includes pilates, barre and workouts from The Sculpt Society. She regularly posts about her fitness and progress she has made.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications