Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole wraps up the season with style rocking casual jeans and chic jacket

Currently batting .242 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs, infielder Jackson Holliday has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise disappointing year for the Baltimore Orioles. Having struggled mightily for consistency, the O's are currently 75-86, and have spent virtually the entirety of the campaign at the bottom of the AL East standings. Through all the highs and lows of the campaign, a constant source of support for Holliday is his wife, Chloe, who is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for the 21-year-old whenever he is in action, be it at home or on the road. Out of contention for the playoffs, Holliday and the Orioles headed to the Bronx to take on the division title-chasing New York Yankees over the weekend, for their final series of the 2025 season. As always, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, also tagged along to support. Prior to Friday's series opener, she took to Instagram to show off &quot;one of the last&quot; ballpark outfits for the year via her story, a chic jacket paired with casual jeans and matching sneakers.&quot;one of the last ootg (outfits of the game) this year&quot; Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram StoryScreenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/chloehollidayyy IG Stories)Unfortunately for those cheering for the O's, Jackson Holliday and company ended up losing the series after the Yankees took both games one and two. Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, celebrated their six-year anniversary in late AugustOn August 25, Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, celebrated their six-year anniversary, as Chloe revealed via an Instagram post.&quot;your’re my philippians 1:3. 6 years 🫶🏼&quot; Chloe Holliday posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Jackson and Chloe first met each other while growing up in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. While attending the local high school, they began dating, and have been going strong ever since. They announced their engagement in December 2022, a few months after Jackson was picked as the first overall pick of that year's MLB Draft by the Orioles. The pair eventually tied the knot two years later, in January 2024.