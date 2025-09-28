  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole wraps up the season with style rocking casual jeans and chic jacket

Jackson Holliday’s wife Chole wraps up the season with style rocking casual jeans and chic jacket

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 28, 2025 00:02 GMT
Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy)
Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy)

Currently batting .242 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs, infielder Jackson Holliday has been one of the bright spots of an otherwise disappointing year for the Baltimore Orioles. Having struggled mightily for consistency, the O's are currently 75-86, and have spent virtually the entirety of the campaign at the bottom of the AL East standings.

Ad

Through all the highs and lows of the campaign, a constant source of support for Holliday is his wife, Chloe, who is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for the 21-year-old whenever he is in action, be it at home or on the road.

Out of contention for the playoffs, Holliday and the Orioles headed to the Bronx to take on the division title-chasing New York Yankees over the weekend, for their final series of the 2025 season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As always, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, also tagged along to support. Prior to Friday's series opener, she took to Instagram to show off "one of the last" ballpark outfits for the year via her story, a chic jacket paired with casual jeans and matching sneakers.

"one of the last ootg (outfits of the game) this year" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram Story
Screenshot of Chloe Holliday&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/chloehollidayyy IG Stories)
Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Unfortunately for those cheering for the O's, Jackson Holliday and company ended up losing the series after the Yankees took both games one and two.

Ad

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, celebrated their six-year anniversary in late August

On August 25, Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, celebrated their six-year anniversary, as Chloe revealed via an Instagram post.

"your’re my philippians 1:3. 6 years 🫶🏼" Chloe Holliday posted
Ad

Per sources, Jackson and Chloe first met each other while growing up in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. While attending the local high school, they began dating, and have been going strong ever since.

They announced their engagement in December 2022, a few months after Jackson was picked as the first overall pick of that year's MLB Draft by the Orioles. The pair eventually tied the knot two years later, in January 2024.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications