Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe’s delectable sushi outing adds flavor to their Windy City date

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:59 GMT
Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe&rsquo;s delectable sushi outing adds flavor to their Windy City date. Credit: Chloe/Instagram
Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe’s delectable sushi outing adds flavor to their Windy City date. Credit: Chloe/Instagram

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday is in the middle of a breakout season. The second baseman is on the road to play the Chicago Cubs with his wife, Chloe Holliday, accompanying him. The duo went for a sushi date to check out the culinary taste of the Windy City.

On Saturday, Chloe documented their day out in Chicago. The first story she posted was a scenic shot of the Chicago River flanked by skyscrapers. She captioned the story:

"CHICAGO you’re one of my new fav cities!!"

Her next story captured a side view of Holliday while the duo was at a cozy riverside dinner setup. They enjoyed a front row seat to the city’s architectural beauty. Chloe captured a candid moment of Jackson, casually dressed with a signature "P" cap.

In the final story of the day, Chloe shared a picture of sushi rolls, complete with spicy tuna bites topped with fresh jalapeño slices and maki rolls on bamboo leaves.

Chloe&#039;s Instagram story via @chloehollidayyy
Chloe's Instagram story via @chloehollidayyy

Jackson Holliday and Chloe share cozy All‑Star break moment

Jackson Holliday and Chloe enjoyed a much-deserved break during the All-Star weekend. Chloe shared a cozy mirror selfie, capturing the Orioles 2B shirtless and wearing a cap backwards. Meanwhile, Chloe was wearing an oversized "Little Miss Wifey" T‑shirt.

Chloe&#039;s Instagram story via @chloehollidayyy
Chloe's Instagram story via @chloehollidayyy

Chloe and Jackson, who began dating in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma, married in January 2024. Earlier in June, Chloe spoke about their decision to wed young during an "Ask Me Anything" session with her followers on social media. She wrote:

"When you know, why wait? It's so fun getting to grow up and do life together."
Chloe&#039;s Instagram story via @@chloehollidayyy
Chloe's Instagram story via @@chloehollidayyy

On the baseball front, Jackson Holliday is having a far better second year in the MLB. The 2022 No. 1 pick had a horrible season last year, hitting only .189. However, in 2025, Holliday has been hot at the plate, hitting .259 along with 14 home runs and 11 stolen bases. He has been one of Baltimore's better hitters this season and has also elevated to the leadoff spot.

His brother, Ethan Holliday, was picked fourth in the 2025 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies.

