Jackson Merrill gets honest about Jurickson Profar joining Atlanta Braves for $42,000,000

San Diego Padres young sensation Jackson Merrill addressed reporters in the first press conference heading into the 2025 season. Merrill was one of the key sluggers in the Padres lineup in 2024 but finished behind Paul Skenes in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

Jackson Merrill will miss Jurickson Profar in the outfield after Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal in January. He made his feelings known about Profar going to the Atlanta Braves, making him a rival on the field.

"Yeah, I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s a tough blow because, you know, you can’t be mad at someone for that," Merrill told reporters (1:05 onwards). "He got what he deserved, and he’s in a good spot with the Braves. I couldn’t be more proud of him for the way he performed last year and the way he helped us, and the Brotherhood he built with us too.

"But, you know, can’t worry about it now. I’ve got to worry about him on the other side of the field on opening day, and that’s pretty much where my head’s at. You know, he’s kind of the enemy now, but as a friend and as a brother, he’s not the enemy at all."

Jackson Merrill made his feelings known about Padres lackluster offseason

The San Diego Padres were arguably the only team who pushed the World Series champions LA Dodgers in the postseason. Although the Dodgers eventually got past them in five NLDS games, the Padres were expected to make big moves this offseason.

However, the club has been quiet this offseason while also grappling with ownership issues between late owner Peter Seidler's widow Sheel and his brother Matt and John Seidler.

Addressing the lackluster offseason, Jackson Merrill said:

"I kind of like it being quiet though because it seems like there’s too much noise sometimes. Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to be signing as many players as possible, but that’s not us, and that’s what we have to accept. You know, we can’t fight it.

"We can’t go and bash anybody for it. We’re all one organization here, you know? We’re here for each other, so whatever team we have out there on that field, I’m sure we’re going to be able to dominate. We’re going to compete with anybody in the league."

With Jurickson Profar now in Atlanta, Merrill and the Padres must face the challenge of continuing to compete in the highly competitive NL West division.

