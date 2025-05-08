Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend drops 2-word verdict on Padres stars' significant others' exclusive collection

San Diego Padres fans can now get their hands on team merchandise with a personal touch from the significant others of several Padres players.
On Wednesday, the NL West team shared an Instagram post featuring Padres pitchers' partners. The post revealed a new initiative where fans get hands on accessories and merchandise designed by the Padres wives and girlfriends.
"This One's for the Girls We're excited to introduce an exclusive collection designed by @padres' wives and girlfriends, available now only at our Team Store!" Padres captioned the post.
All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn reacted to the exclusive collection. She shared the post in her Instagram story, captioning it with two words.
"That's hot," Quinn wrote.
The post featured partners of Dylan Cease, Joe Musgrove, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada. They were also seen rocking the custom collection at Petco Park.
Sammie Quinn and Jackson Merrill reportedly started dating during their high school days and have been together since. Sammie Quinn has been a feature at the Padres ballpark since Merrill's breakthrough season last year.
Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn celebrates career milestone.
While Jackson Merrill has risen to stardom on the diamond, hai girlfriend Sammie Quinn celebrated her graduation from Arizona State University last month.
She shared pictures from her special day on Instagram, writing a heartfelt message for university.
"Love you ASU, toodles!" Sammie captioned her Instagram post.
Jackson Merrill's 2025 season has been off to a rough star the Padres outfielder missed almost a month of action due to a hamstring strain. Merrill returned to the Padres lineup in the second game of the series against the New York Yankees.
However, the All-Star slugger sustained another injury scare in Wednesday's series finale. Merrill was struck by Yankees closer Devin Williams in the top of the tenth inning.
Despite taking a blow to his forearm, Merrill stayed in the game but ended up on the losing side as the Yankees won 4-3 to take the game and the series with consecutive wins.