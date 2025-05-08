Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend drops 2-word verdict on Padres stars' significant others' exclusive collection

San Diego Padres fans can now get their hands on team merchandise with a personal touch from the significant others of several Padres players.

Ad

On Wednesday, the NL West team shared an Instagram post featuring Padres pitchers' partners. The post revealed a new initiative where fans get hands on accessories and merchandise designed by the Padres wives and girlfriends.

"This One's for the Girls We're excited to introduce an exclusive collection designed by @padres' wives and girlfriends, available now only at our Team Store!" Padres captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn reacted to the exclusive collection. She shared the post in her Instagram story, captioning it with two words.

"That's hot," Quinn wrote.

(Image source - Instagram)

The post featured partners of Dylan Cease, Joe Musgrove, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon and Jeremiah Estrada. They were also seen rocking the custom collection at Petco Park.

Ad

Ad

Sammie Quinn and Jackson Merrill reportedly started dating during their high school days and have been together since. Sammie Quinn has been a feature at the Padres ballpark since Merrill's breakthrough season last year.

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn celebrates career milestone.

While Jackson Merrill has risen to stardom on the diamond, hai girlfriend Sammie Quinn celebrated her graduation from Arizona State University last month.

Ad

She shared pictures from her special day on Instagram, writing a heartfelt message for university.

"Love you ASU, toodles!" Sammie captioned her Instagram post.

Jackson Merrill's 2025 season has been off to a rough star the Padres outfielder missed almost a month of action due to a hamstring strain. Merrill returned to the Padres lineup in the second game of the series against the New York Yankees.

However, the All-Star slugger sustained another injury scare in Wednesday's series finale. Merrill was struck by Yankees closer Devin Williams in the top of the tenth inning.

Despite taking a blow to his forearm, Merrill stayed in the game but ended up on the losing side as the Yankees won 4-3 to take the game and the series with consecutive wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More