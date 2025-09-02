  • home icon
  Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn "crying" after watching Jason Adam's four daughters warmly welcome the injured Padres All-Star

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn "crying" after watching Jason Adam's four daughters warmly welcome the injured Padres All-Star

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:38 GMT
Jackson Merrill
Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn crying after watching Jason Adam's four daughters warmly welcome the injured Padres All-Star (image credit: getty, instagram/samquinnnn)

San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Jason Adam ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. The season-ending injury was a big blow to the Friars, who are chasing the LA Dodgers for the top spot in the National League West.

Adam’s family was met with more bad news as some online trolls celebrated the relief pitcher's injury. His wife, Kelsey, came across those negative reactions and shared them on her Instagram story.

Adam had the support of his loving family, with his wife and their four daughters by his side. His daughters expressed their love by making "Get Well Soon" cards for him. Kelsey shared the heartwarming interactions between Adam and their daughters in an Instagram post.

also-read-trending Trending
"We got home tonight to the sweetest girls ready to love on their daddy 🥹 (and ask a bazillion questions😂) Not the way we dreamed of finishing this season, but Jason will be okay," Kelsey wrote on Monday. "We have been down this path before and every single time, the Lord has proven His goodness and faithfulness in it. That is where our hope rests. 🤍.
"We are so thankful for the Padres, for this team, for the workers at the stadium, and the community around us. We love you guys! We are still believing big - let’s go win a World Series!!!🤎💛."
The significant others of many MLB players, including Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, were moved by the emotional moment.

"Crying. Sweetest family ever❤️," Quinn wrote.
Sammie Quinn&#039;s comment (Source: Instagram/thetravelingwife_)
Sammie Quinn's comment (Source: Instagram/thetravelingwife_)

Monday's game was Merrill's first after being on the injured list due to a sprained left ankle. The Padres placed him on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 20.

Merrill was also sidelined with a right hamstring strain in April, and he spent a week on the sidelines due to a concussion in June.

Wives of Adrian Morejon, Robert Suarez and more pray for Jason Adam

Drew Rasmussen's wife, Stevie, Stephen Kolek's spouse, Jessica, and Michael King's mother, Michelle, sent well wishes to Jason Adam and his family. Rasmussen was Adam's teammate with the Tampa Bay Rays, while King and Kolek play alongside him with the Padres.

"Praying for you! Love you Adam family! Amen sister," Stevie wrote.
Sending BIG prayers to the BEST family! Could not love you all more!❤️, Michelle commented.
"Such a sweet family!! Praying for a smooth recovery!" Jessica wrote.
Screenshot of comments (Source: Instagram/thetravelingwife_)
Screenshot of comments (Source: Instagram/thetravelingwife_)

The wives of Adrian Morejon, Robert Suarez and Will Smith, and the girlfriend of Dylan Cease also reacted. Morejon, Suarez and Cease are his Padres teammates, while Smith is the catcher of the Dodgers, the Friars' heated rivals.

"🥹❤️," Morejon's wife, Melany, wrote.
"Praying for healing ❤️," Smith's wife, Cara Martinelli, wrote.
"🤍🤍🤍," Cease's girlfriend, Christen Dye, commented.
"🥺🙏🏻," Suarez's wife, Noemi, wrote.
Screenshot of comments (Source: Instagram/thetravelingwife_)
Screenshot of comments (Source: Instagram/thetravelingwife_)

Due to the seriousness of the injury and its rehabilitation, Adam will likely be sidelined for six to nine months. He is expected to return sometime in the 2026 season.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
