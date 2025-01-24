Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend shows love for Jake Cronenworth’s newlywed wife

Jackson Merrill had an impressive rookie season for the Padres, finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes. Throughout the Padres' postseason run, Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, cheered him on from the stands.

Sammie sent kind words to compliment Jake Cronenworth's newlywed wife, Brooke Fletcher, a sports reporter, following their wedding on January 18. On Thursday, Brooke posted several snaps on Instagram, reminiscing about the special moments from their wedding day.

"Reminiscing on a weekend we’ll never forget. So grateful for all our loved ones who celebrated with us and made it so special ❤️" - Brooke captioned the post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the post, Merril's girlfriend sent a complimentary message.

"🥹 yayy congrats!!! You look amazing"

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend's comment (Credits: @brookenfletcher Instagram)

Brooke's post had 10 snaps, mostly focusing on her. The couple walked up the stairs in the first snap, taken from the back, while the second snap showed a side-view of Brooke. The third snap focused on the bottom part of Cronenworth's wife's beautiful gown. Next up was a romantic snap of the couple, followed by one taken from a longer focus from the front.

Cronenworth looked stylish in shades in the sixth snap, while his wife's elegance was captured in the seventh snap. The eighth snap was a group photo of Brooke with her bridesmaids. The penultimate snap captured Brooke's happiness, while the final one was an aerial snap of Brooke and her husband.

Born September 30, 1992, Brooke works for Bally Sports, Chicago Sports Network, and the Big Ten Network. Her father is Scott Fletcher, who played in the MLB for 15 seasons and had a coaching stint with the Atlanta Braves, from 2012 to 2014.

Jake Cronenworth's wife drops 3-word compliment on Jackson Merrill's girlfriend's post

On Jan. 4, Jackson Merril's girlfriend Sammie Quinn recapped the New Year's weekend with an Instagram post. The post caught the attention of several of her acquaintances, Jake Cronenworth's then-fiancee Brooke, Merrill's Padres teammate Michael King, his wife Shiela, and the Padres rookie superstar himself.

The post featured 12 snaps and a video. One of the highlights of the post was Jackson Merrill, held horizontally by Sammie and her friends. It also featured the Padres rookie and his girlfriend vibing at the Proper Music Festival at Petco Park.

Look at the notable comments on the post below.

"Cutest on earf," Jackson Merrill commented.

"Fit is 💯, " Brooke wrote.

"Photo shoot on a putting mat 🔥," Michael King commented.

"Not the pic holding Jackson 😭😭😭," - Sheila wrote, alluding to the hilarious snap on the post.

Comments on the Instagram post (Credits: @samquinnnn Instagram)

Sammie Quinn has over 13000 followers on Instagram, often sharing snippets from her personal life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback