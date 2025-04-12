Jackson Merrill sends 2-word warning after Dylan Cease shaved off his beard and mustache

Jackson Merrill and Dylan Cease are stars on the talented San Diego Padres team. Both have started 2025 strong, and Merrill thinks Cease is headed for even greater success.

On Friday, Jackson Merrill shared a picture of Dylan Cease on his Instagram story, except something was very different about the ace. Cease had shaved off his beard and mustache, following which Merrill gave a two-word reaction to warn the rest of the league.

"Watch out..." Merrill captioned the post

Jackson Merrill shared a picture of Dylan Cease on his Instagram story. (Credits: @_jacksonmerrill_)

If Cease is better after shaving off his facial hair, then the rest of the National League could be in for a long season. The former Chicago White Sox star tossed a no-hitter last season for the San Diego Padres, just the second in team history.

Merrill is another player who doesn't need any help to be successful. After the 2025 season, he finished second place in the National League Rooke of the Year voting. In 2025, the young outfielder will try to guide the Padres to the World Series, and even bigger expectations are placed on him.

Through the first 14 games of the season, Cease and Merrill have the San Diego Padres sitting at 11-3.

Jackson Merrill Provides Update on new offseason routine

Jackson Merrill had plenty of success right away in his MLB career, but he is taking steps to improve for the San Diego Padres. On Mar. 23, Merrill spoke with "Bat Boys Baseball" to discuss his offseason training focus as he looks to improve.

"[I focus on] My mobility, my flexibility. I think [as a] young kid through high school, you know, nobody really preaches mobility, and flexibility, and stretching. But, this offseason, I spent a lot of time doing a lot of stretching, some pilates and yoga." Merrill said

"Just getting my body more loose. [It allows me to be] Able to hit more inside pitches and get to more baseballs in the outfield." Merrill added

Merrill believes his new offseason routine will increase flexibility and enhance his success at the plate for the San Diego Padres. If other Padres players improve, they will be a team to watch in the National League.

