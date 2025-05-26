Jackson Merrill sends 3-word message after Padres' series win over Braves

The San Diego Padres overcame a tough Atlanta Braves challenge, winning the three-game series on Sunday at Truist Park. After splitting the first two games of the series, the decider went the visitors' way.
The Padres defeated the Braves 5-3, receiving overall contributions from the squad, especially Dylan Cease, who pitched five innings for three runs and registered eight strikeouts.
After the series win, the Padres uploaded moments from the series on the road on Instagram.
After the game, reigning NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Jackson Merrill, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning, reposted the same post with a three-word reaction.
"Do the sheets," Merrill wrote.
Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth powered the Padres to a 5-3 win
Jackson Merrill drew first blood in the game, driving in the Padres' first run with a single off Braves star Spencer Schwellenbach in the first inning. Ozzie Albies tied the game with an RBI double off Padres ace Dylan Cease in the second inning.
The Braves took a 2-1 lead on Nick Allen's sac-fly in the fifth inning. Another run came across for the Braves in the same inning, thanks to Albies scoring on a wild pitch from Cease.
Gavin Sheets tied the game for the Padres with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to make the game 3-3.
Shortly after, in the following inning, Jake Cronenworth added another run with his solo home run. Manny Machado also came to the party, with a solo home run in the eighth inning off Braves reliever Dylan Lee.
Padres closer Robert Suarez held tight in the ninth inning to secure the save. He retired Alex Verdugo to record the final out of the game.
The Padres improved their season record against the Braves, now 6-1. Moreover, the team is 9-1 when it has hit multiple home runs. With the win, the Padres improved to 29-22 while the Braves slid to 25-27 in the season.