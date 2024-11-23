Jackson Merrill thrilled as Padres bring back Tyler Wade for 2025 on reported $900,000 deal

The San Diego Padres are looking to build on their 2024 postseason runs as the NL West team signed utility man Tyler Wade on a one-year, $900,000 contract to avoid arbitration on Friday.

Padres outfielder and NL Rookie of the Year finalist Jackson Merrill was overjoyed by the news. He posted on Instagram to celebrate Wade resigning with the Padres, writing:

"TWADEEEEEEEE LFG."

(Image source - Jackson Merrill's Instagram story)

Wade's one-year deal includes an option for an additional season in 2026. He was one of the eight players eligible for arbitration ahead of Friday's deadline to tender contracts to players.

While Wade was offered a contract to add depth to the roster with a $50,000 raise for the 29-year-old, the team did not offer contracts to Logan Gillaspie, Luis Patiño, Bryce Johnson and Mason McCoy. They have elected for free agency after Friday's deadline.

Wade filled in several positions for the Padres, playing in the outfield and infield in his first season with the team. The Padres still have work to do on their roster for next season with six players eligible for arbitration. They are: Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, Michael King, Jason Adam, Adrian Morejon and Luis Campusano.

Jackson Merrill posts heartfelt tribute for San Diego after breakthrough season for Padres

Jackson Merrill had one of the most memorable campaigns by a rookie in Padres history. The rookie not only became the youngest All-Star franchise in history but was also one of the most, if not the most, clutch players in the regular season despite just being 21.

He led all the rookies in hits, extra-base hits, and home runs (tied with Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles). Moving to the outfield from shortstop at the start of the season, Merrill won the Silver Slugger award and was also included in the All-MLB Second Team in his position.

He shared an Instagram post with a video and pictures from his rookie season, writing:

"Allll Love SD."

Despite his steal offensive output and clutch hits, Jackson Merrill was defeated by Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes in the NL Rookie of the Year race. Skenes was dominant throughout the season and had 23 first-place votes, compared to Merrill's seven, despite the Pirates failing to make the postseason.

