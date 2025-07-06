San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill may be making headlines on the field, but it was his girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, who stole the spotlight at a Padres charity fundraiser held at Petco Park Stadium in San Diego, California.

On Thursday, Merrill and Quinn attended the fourth Annual Dinner on the Diamond fundraiser. Guests dined with Padres ownership, current players, coaches, and alumni, with the evening adorned with a festive cocktail hour, an elegant gourmet dinner curated by MICHELIN-starred Chef Drew Deckman. The evening also witnessed a special performance by special guest T.I.

Quinn wore a silky, mint-green gown with a plunging neckline and graceful draping. She posed alongside Merrill in a photo that drew admiration across social media, including Brooke Fletcher, wife of veteran infielder Jake Cronenworth.

Fletcher reacted to Quinn's outfit with a one-word comment:

"Beautiful!"

Brooke Fletcher's comment

The proceeds from the Dinner on the Diamond fundraiser went to the Padres Foundation.

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie congratulates Brooke Fletcher on wedding with Jake Cronenworth

After Jackson Merrill made his debut last year, Sammie Quinn has become a beloved figure within the Padres family, often engaging with teammates' social media activity. She congratulated Brooke Fletcher on her wedding to Jake Cronenworth.

Fletcher, a sports reporter, tied the knot with Cronenworth on Jan. 18. She posted photos from the wedding with a heartfelt caption:

"Reminiscing on a weekend we’ll never forget. So grateful for all our loved ones who celebrated with us and made it so special ❤️."

Quinn reacted to the post:

"🥹 yayy congrats!!! You look amazing"

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend's comment

Earlier in April, Sammie Quinn graduated from Arizona State University. She shared the update on social media, posing in a white dress and a toast to mark her academic milestone.

"Love you asu, toodles!” Quinn captioned her post.

With Merrill still in the early days of his career with the Padres, expect more such posts by Sammie Quinn along the way.

