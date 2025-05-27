Jackson Merrill's girlfriend receives a special gift from Jeremiah Estrada's partner Jianna during Padres vs Marlins

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sammie Quinn, graduated from Arizona State University in April. A month after the accomplishment, when Quinn met fellow teammate of Merrill, pitcher Jeremiah Estrada's girlfriend, Jianna, a special gesture was in the waiting.

On Monday, the San Diego Padres faced the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. In the background of this matchup, Jianna presented Quinn with a floral gift to celebrate her graduation.

Jianna documented the whole surprise with her social media stories. In the first story, she posted a picture of a freshly-cut flowers bouquet, which included red roses, chamomile and yellow blooms. They were placed on the passenger seat of her car.

A few hours later, Jianna shared images from inside Petco Park, striking a pose alongside Quinn, handing her a bouquet and writing:

“Because every grad deserves flowers 💐🎓”

Another slide captured Jianna with one of the graduates, accompanied by the caption:

"Brains, beauty, and a diploma ❤️”

Jianna's Instagram story

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn celebrates her graduation with champagne

Earlier in the last week of April, Sammie Quinn shared the news about her graduation from Arizona State University. In the images shared, Quinn was in a white dress with a Class of 2025 ASU overlay cloth. Her moments of joy included a champagne toast.

"Love you asu, toodles!” Quinn captioned her post.

Jackson Merrill and Quinn often share glimpses of their life together on social media. In November, they enjoyed a trip to Disneyland, enjoying the Radiator Springs Racers ride.

They were also spotted attending an NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the LAs Lakers at Footprint Center in Arizona.

Quinn has formed strong connections within the Padres community. She gets along well with the partners of Merrill's teammates, including Michael King's wife, Sheila, and Joe Musgrove's partner, Arica. Earlier, they attended an NBA G-League game together and were honored with custom jerseys.

On the baseball front, Merrill is hitting .333 along with four home runs and one stolen base in 108 plate appearances this season.

