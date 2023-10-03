MLB legend Brandon Crawford has seen countless magical nights at Oracle Park over his 13-year distinguished MLB career, but none as eagerly watched as this!

As Crawford might have made his way out in what was almost certainly his final appearance as a Giant, and maybe even in MLB, the stadium was surrounded by all sorts of emotions.

While no official announcement about his retirement has been made just yet, his wife, Jalynne's touching tribute on her Instagram almost certainly answers all our questions.

Jalynne Crawford - Source, @jalynnecrawford, Instagram.

Her goodbye on his behalf was yet another timely reminder of what Crawford meant to the sport, and especially the San Francisco Giants organization.

"Today is ALL ABOUT YOU SWEETHEART @therealbcraw35 That is why I have your beautiful face all over me!! We’re hoping it’s not goodbye but “see you soon!” Jalynne began sporting a custom-made denim jacket with her husband's head printed all over it.

"However, if it is, then when one door closes, another opens! ✨🙏🏻 Grateful & blessed for the last 13 years of the GREATEST fans in baseball! Thank you for all of the LOVE and support toward our family!" Jalynne continued.

"Let’s go @sfgiants and Brandon!! Much love and light to all ✨⚾️🧡🖤 2 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIPS! 4x GOLD GLOVES 3x ALL STAR 1 Silver Slugger and countless/priceless memories 🤟🏼✨ @tinyturnip jacket #notgoodbyebutseeyousoon #sfgiants #brandoncrawford #tinyturnip #bestSS Best SHORTSTOP ever!! We love you Brandon! ✨⚾️" she concluded.

Jalynne Crawford saw an outpour of love in her comments section, with fans and friends passing on their wishes.

Crawford very obviously was quizzed about whether he would return for a fourteen major league season in the press shortly afterward but declined to comment about any such decision.

"I'll get a chance to unwind and think about it a little bit more," Crawford said. "There's enough to worry about during the season. When (the media asks) about it, I'm like, 'I haven't really thought about it until you bring it up.' I'll take the time to unwind, think about it a little bit more, talk to Jalynne and see what kind of interest is out there and then figure out the right situation and right answer."

While we can't deliberate any further about whether he'll be playing in the majors next season, we can say one thing for sure. He is sure going back home to an extremely loving family of five, who I'm positive, can't wait to have their daddy back home as soon as possible. And who knows, he might just be there to stay this time around!

Brandon Crawford is a three-time baseball All-Star

Selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round with their 117th overall selection in the 2008 MLB draft, Brandon Crawford has surely cemented himself as one of the organization's greats. He has stayed with them for the entirety of his MLB career up until now.

A terrific all-rounder, Crawford quickly earned the reputation of everyone in the league with his outstanding work rate, grit, and desire to always win.

His biggest coup in baseball is arguably the two World Series he won with the Giants in 2012 and 2014. He has also been a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Awardee, and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He was also voted the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year twice in his career.