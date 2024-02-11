Jarren Duran Trade Rumors: Padres reportedly have had 'discussions' of a possible deal centered around outfielder

The latest rumors in the MLB trade market suggest that the San Diego Padres are interested in Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran and have approached them for a trade possibility.

After a breakout season in 2023, the 27-year-old outfielder has reportedly sparked interest from multiple teams in the last few weeks. As we head into Spring Training, MLB teams are making roster changes in preparation for the upcoming season, and Duran might have a new team soon.

His numbers from last season have attracted interest from several clubs, and the Padres are chief among them. Having lost Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the Yankees, the San Diego side are looking for a capable left-handed bat, and Duran represents the perfect option.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, they are in dire need of an outfielder, as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Azocar remain their only options. While the Padres have held talks with the Boston front office, it remains to be seen what the Red Sox will look to get in return for the outfielder.

Expand Tweet

Jarren Duran was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut in 2021.

Despite moving around the minor leagues in the next two years, he was recalled to the roster in April last year and has established himself as a capable hitter. Despite missing the second half of the season due to a toe injury, Duran is projected to be the best outfielder for the Red Sox in the near future.

Boston Red Sox might not be willing to let Jarren Duran leave

While several teams have reportedly shown interest in Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, he has six years left under team control, which will likely result in a high asking price for suitors.

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old had a breakthrough season in the MLB last year, hitting .295/.346/.482 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 102 games. While the San Diego Padres have shown interest, there has been indication from the Boston front office of their future plans with Duran.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.