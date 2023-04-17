Javier Baez Trade Rumors: Top 4 landing spots for struggling Detroit Tigers shortstop

Once one of the most exciting players in the MLB, Javier Baez has struggled to recapture his early-career form in recent years. Although he is not the same player, he is still only 30 years old, suggesting that his effectiveness in the MLB in not over.

That being said, Baez could benefit greatly from a change of scenery, as he has been a shell of himself since signing with the Detroit Tigers. A two-time All-Star and World Series champion in 2016, Baez has been an elite-level shortstop throughout his career, which might make him an intriguing trade piece for contenders.

Jon Kloss @jkloss29 Javier Baez since he was benched by AJ Hinch:



4-for-8 with with 2 walks, 2 doubles & 4 RBI’s



That’s what good mangers do. Javier Baez since he was benched by AJ Hinch:4-for-8 with with 2 walks, 2 doubles & 4 RBI’sThat’s what good mangers do. https://t.co/D8CNvxLY5f

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Javier Baez since he was benched by AJ Hinch: 4-for-8 with with 2 walks, 2 doubles & 4 RBI’s. That’s what good mangers do." - @jkloss29

While Baez has four years and roughly $100 million remaining on his current contract, he does hold an opt-out option following the 2023 campaign. This could add to the Tigers looking to move the shortstop, but also lower the return package as the acquiring team may be worried that Baez could opt out of his deal.

Here is a look at four teams that may look to acquire Javier Baez from the Detroit Tigers.

A reunion with the Chicago Cubs could be intriguing for Javier Baez

As previously mentioned, Baez's best seasons of his career came as a member of the Chicago Cubs, which may make them an intriguing landing spot for the shortstop. While the Cubs do already have Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner manning shortstop and second base, Baez could provide not only depth but also flexibility for the playoff-hopeful Cubs.

This trade may seem unlikely, but the fact that the National League has now adopted the DH position could make Baez an interesting, buy-low option for the Chicago Cubs.

Mike North @North2North sometimes the grass is greener on the other side..till you get to the other side.. #cubs he got the bag and now he’s average at best mlb.com/news/javier-ba… sometimes the grass is greener on the other side..till you get to the other side.. #cubs he got the bag and now he’s average at best mlb.com/news/javier-ba…

"sometimes the grass is greener on the other side..till you get to the other side.. #cubs he got the bag and now he’s average at best" - @North2North

The Pittsburgh Pirates could target the struggling shortstop

While the Pittsburgh Pirates already have their shortstop of the future in the form of Oneil Cruz, the young phenom is slated to miss the majority of the season. Enter Javier Baez, who would be an upgrade on Cruz's backup, Rodolfo Castro.

The Pirates may not consider themselves contenders, however, if the price is reasonable, getting a proven veteran on the roster could help some of their prospects evolve.

The Chicago White Sox could take a swing for Javier Baez

While Javier may not be the sexiest addition to the Chicago White Sox, the fact that they are already struggling to remain healthy may give Baez an opportunity in South Chicago.

The White Sox still consider themselves World Series contenders, however, given the injuries to Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, and Eloy Jimenez, the club's depth is being put to the test. These losses could be Baez's gain as the White Sox look to remain in the World Series race.

Southside Showdown @SoxShowdown At least the White Sox won the Tim Anderson vs Javier Baez debate At least the White Sox won the Tim Anderson vs Javier Baez debate

"At least the White Sox won the Tim Anderson vs Javier Baez debate" - @SoxShowdown

The Philadelphia Phillies are also banged up

Similar to the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies have been ravaged by injuries this season. Both Rhys Hoskins and Darrick Hall have hit the IL, joining the likes of superstar Bryce Harper. After reaching the World Series last season, the Phillies will not want to sit idly by.

"Javy Baez to the Phillies" - @k_walnation3

The Phillies could use the additional infield depth as the team relies on some of their younger talent, including Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott. Baez could be seen as an upgrade on the likes of Edmundo Sosa, Kody Clemens, and Josh Harrison, who are filling in for their injured players.

Poll : 0 votes