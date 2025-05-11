Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops 2-word reaction as Jasson Dominguez enjoys monster outing in Game 1 vs Athletics

Having finally got his chance to play regularly in the Yankees' daily lineup after Alex Verdugo departed, Jasson Dominguez has taken his opportunity with both hands.
Friday's series opener against the Athletics in Sacramento saw the Yankees offense pile up the runs as the Bronx Bombers' hitters put ten runs past their hosts.
The protagonist of the day for the Yankees was young outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who hit three home runs with a first-career grand slam, racking up seven RBIs.
Like many fans, his Yankees teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. also liked what he saw. The 27-year-old took to Instagram after the game to congratulate Dominguez.
"El Martian 🔥🗽" Jazz Chisholm Jr. captioned his Instagram post
Jasson Dominguez becomes youngest Yankees player to hit three home runs a game
At 22 years and 91 days old, Jasson Dominguez made history with his outstanding performance on Friday, becoming the youngest Yankee to hit three home runs a game.
The record was previously held by the legendary Joe DiMaggio, who accomplished the feat when he was aged 22 years and 200 days.
The Yankees' posted about the young Dominican's achievement shortly after Friday's clash against the A's ended.
Part of the legendary New York Yankees team that dominated the major leagues in the 1930s, Joe DiMaggio is one of the franchises and baseball's most legendary names.
Though Jasson Dominguez is a budding talent, his accomplishments and continued excellence at the plate could see him become one of the household names in the Bronx.