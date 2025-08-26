Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns up glamor in a one-piece zip-up bodycon jumpsuit in latest mirror selfie

Batting .240 with 25 home runs and 64 RBIs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is enjoying a solid season for the New York Yankees. Behind captain Aaron Judge, the infielder is the player with the second-most homers in the Yankees roster this year, tied with outfielder Trent Grisham.

Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, is a constant source of support for Chisholm off the field. She is often spotted at the ballpark cheering her boyfriend on whenever he's in action on the field.

Before Chisholm and the Yankees took to the field for their series opener against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, Olivia Brown took to Instagram to show off her outfit for the day, a one-piece zip-up bodycon jumpsuit.

Screenshot of Olivia Brown's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@luh.liv IG Stories)

She later headed out to Yankee Stadium to cheer for the Bronx Bombers.

Screenshot of Olivia Brown's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@luh.liv IG Stories)

As it turned out, Jazz Chisholm Jr. ended up playing a key role in helping his team register a comfortable 10-5 win on the day, smashing a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, headed to Atlanta to enjoy the All-Star festivities earlier this year

Having enjoyed a strong first half, Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned his second All-Star selection earlier this year. As the Bahamian infielder headed to Atlanta to enjoy the festivities, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, also tagged along.

A popular social media personality and content creator by trade, Brown has over 50,000 followers on Instagram and over 3,000 subscribers on YouTube, as of writing.

As Olivia headed to Truist Park to attend the mid-summer classic with Jazz, she made sure to document the experience. She later uploaded a video to her YouTube channel, where she gave fans a sneak peek into what goes on behind the scenes at an All-Star game.

Having disappointingly missed out on winning the World Series at the final hurdle in 2024, Olivia Brown and other Yankees fans will be hoping Jazz Chisholm Jr. and co. can go one better this time around.

