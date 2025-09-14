Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns heads at New York fashion show in a high-slit gown, paired with silver high-heels and clutch bag

Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his New York Yankees teammates are currently busy traveling the country, taking on arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend, before heading to Minnesota and Baltimore respectively.While Jazz remains fully focused on baseball at this crucial juncture of the season, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, has been keeping herself busy back home in New York. On Saturday, Brown featured in a fashion show organized by popular fashion designer Grace Ling.Brown later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the event, as she turned heads sporting a white high-slit gown paired with silver high-heels and a matching silver clutch bag.&quot;@gracelingofficial SS26 🩶&quot; Olivia Brown captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about when and how Jazz and Olivia first crossed paths, as the couple have preffered to keep those details away from the public eye. Just like Chisholm, Brown also hails from the Bahamas.Along with being a model, Olivia Brown is also a popular content creator, boasting over 54,000 followers on Instagram, and over 3,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, made the trip to Atlanta for the All-Star game earlier this seasonCurrently batting .246 with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been one of the Yankees' most consistent hitters this season, while also being quite reliable in defensive situations. After enjoying a solid first half, Chisholm earned his second career All-Star selection earlier this year.As the infielder headed to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, also tagged along. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance, as Jazz sported a classy black suit with a contrasting blue shirt, while Olivia styled a chic black dress.2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. was an extremely busy man in the days after the Red Carpet event. First, on July 14, he represented the New York Yankees in this year's edition of the home run derby. Then, the next day, he featured for the AL in the mid-season classic.