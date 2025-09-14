  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns heads at New York fashion show in a high-slit gown, paired with silver high-heels and clutch bag

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown turns heads at New York fashion show in a high-slit gown, paired with silver high-heels and clutch bag

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 14, 2025 19:03 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his New York Yankees teammates are currently busy traveling the country, taking on arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park over the weekend, before heading to Minnesota and Baltimore respectively.

Ad

While Jazz remains fully focused on baseball at this crucial juncture of the season, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, has been keeping herself busy back home in New York. On Saturday, Brown featured in a fashion show organized by popular fashion designer Grace Ling.

Brown later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the event, as she turned heads sporting a white high-slit gown paired with silver high-heels and a matching silver clutch bag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@gracelingofficial SS26 🩶" Olivia Brown captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Not much is known about when and how Jazz and Olivia first crossed paths, as the couple have preffered to keep those details away from the public eye. Just like Chisholm, Brown also hails from the Bahamas.

Along with being a model, Olivia Brown is also a popular content creator, boasting over 54,000 followers on Instagram, and over 3,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, made the trip to Atlanta for the All-Star game earlier this season

Currently batting .246 with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been one of the Yankees' most consistent hitters this season, while also being quite reliable in defensive situations. After enjoying a solid first half, Chisholm earned his second career All-Star selection earlier this year.

Ad

As the infielder headed to Atlanta to take part in the festivities, his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, also tagged along. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance, as Jazz sported a classy black suit with a contrasting blue shirt, while Olivia styled a chic black dress.

2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was an extremely busy man in the days after the Red Carpet event. First, on July 14, he represented the New York Yankees in this year's edition of the home run derby. Then, the next day, he featured for the AL in the mid-season classic.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications