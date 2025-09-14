Aaron Judge bluntly shrugs off Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s bold claim with 4-word comment on speed vs. Jose Caballero

Since his big league debut in September 2020, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has developed a reputation for being lightning quick between the basepaths. However, it appears the 27-year-old may finally have met his match in shortstop Jose Caballero.
As reported by insider Gary Phillips, Jazz was asked on Friday if he thought he was quicker than Caballero, to which he responded confidently, claiming he was "sure" he was faster than the Panamanian.
Captain Aaron Judge, though, wasn't so convinced with Jazz's assessment.
“I don’t think so,” Aaron Judge bluntly responded to Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s comments.
Despite their light-hearted disagreements off the field, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jose Caballero have gelled extremely well in the Yankees' infield defensive setup, in the little time they have played together.
Replacing the inconsistent Anthony Volpe in the lineup of late, Caballero has fit in perfectly at shorstop, giving skipper Aaron Boone something to think about heading into the most important stretch of the season.
Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. played instrumental roles as Yankees clinch series against Red Sox
Having lost the last three series against their arch-rivals Boston Red Sox, the Yankees entered the most recent clash with their nemesis extremely motivated to restore some pride. The fact that both teams are also involved in a three-way tussle for the AL East title only increased the stakes further.
Playing in front of the hostile Fenway Park crowd, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. showed their quality in the first two games of the series. In the opener, it was Aaron Judge that was the hero, hitting his 47th home run of the season, while also scoring two runs himself, to help his team to a 4-1 win.
In the following game, it was Jazz's turn to come up clutch. In Saturday's game, the Bahamian infielder enjoyed a monster night at the plate, hitting a home run and ending the game with three RBIs to his name. As a result, the Yankees won 5-3, clinching the series.
As the Yankees gear up to challenge for the World Series again come October, fans will be hoping the likes of Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. can continue leading by example at the plate as they have so far.