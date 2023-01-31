Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has spoken about the challenges he has set for himself ahead of the new season. The 25-year-old will be seen making the switch from second base to center field this season onwards.

Chisholm Jr. made his debut for the Miami Marlins in the second half of the 2020 season. However, lower back problems forced him to remain sidelined for a major chunk of last season, with only 60 appearances to his name.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Jazz Chisholm Jr. talked about how it was his own idea to move to center field and shared the thought with his manager. He said:

"I went to Skip (Schumaker) like, 'Oh yeah, I can do this s***.'"

Speaking about the goals he has set for himself for the season, he continued:

"I want to challenge myself to be the best defensive center fielder out there. I know I’m going to hit. So my goal isn’t to be the best hitting center fielder out there because I know I’m going to be amongst that. My goal is to be the best defensive center fielder out there."

He is also cautiously optimistic about his team's fortunes this season:

"If everybody stays healthy, we’re going to be a plus .500 team"

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will also be seen on the cover of the 2023 edition of MLB: The Show. Considering the names that have been featured on the cover, such as Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani last year, it is safe to say that the player has been earmarked as an MLB superstar in the making.

Who will replace Jazz Chisholm Jr. as second baseman?

The Miami Marlins have roped in Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins to take up the now-vacant infield position. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the trade deal involved pitcher Pablo Lopez, as well as two talented youngsters in Jose Salas and Byron Chourio.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Marlins receive: 2B Luis Arráez



Twins receive: RHP Pablo López, SS Jose Salas, OF Byron Chourio Full trade, per ESPN sources: Marlins receive: 2B Luis ArráezTwins receive: RHP Pablo López, SS Jose Salas, OF Byron Chourio

Arraez had a stellar 2022 with the Twins, with his batting average (.316) the highest in the American League (AL). With eight home runs and 49 RBIs last season, he also won the AL Silver Slugger award. (Stats courtesy: MLB.com)

