Jeimer Candelario landing spots: 3 potential destinations for third baseman after being DFA'd by Reds

Having been out with injury since late April, infielder Jeimer Candelario was taken off the IL by the Cincinnati Reds to be designated for assignment.
In the games he did play before picking up a lumbar spine strain, Candelario failed to impress, batting .113, with only two home runs and 10 RBIs in a total of eighty at-bats.
The Reds' decision to DFA Jeimer Candelario was confirmed on Monday.
The Reds have reportedly decided to move forward with Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte as their infielders of choice, leaving no room for Candelario.
With his time at the Great American Ball Park now at an end, the 31-year-old is free to join any organization that wishes to acquire him. Let's take a look at three such franchises that could do with Candelario's services in the infield.
3 potential landing spots for Jeimer Candelario
#3 - Chicago Cubs
Though they do need more depth at third, the Cubs are reportedly looking for more production than Matt Shaw has managed so far, and Candelario would not fit that bill for obvious reasons. However, this deal does have an outside chance of materializing if the Cubs eventually decide it is worthwhile to reinforce the infield with an experienced but also relatively inexpensive option.
#2 - Boston Red Sox
With starting first and third basemen Triston Casas and Alex Bregman on the IL, the Red Sox could do with a player who is adept at playing both positions, and Jeimer Candelario fits that bill. Candelario, however, will need to work hard on his hitting if he does in fact make the move to Fenway Park.
#1 - Chicago White Sox
With 28-year-old Vinny Capra producing even less at the plate than Jeimer Candelario has managed so far, there is not much risk in taking a punt on the veteran from a White Sox perspective.
They are nowhere close to challenging for a playoff spot this year and have the luxury of trying to help Candelario get back to his best in a relatively low-pressure environment, as compared to the other teams on this list.