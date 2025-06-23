Cubs insider drops trade deadline bomb, hints team is ‘very close’ to landing starting pitcher

With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Chicago Cubs may be in for some big acquisitions. They are aiming to supplement one of the best-performing rosters in all of the majors this season.
Insider Bruce Levine hinted at the possibility of the 2016 World Series champions looking at a potential trade for a starting pitcher.
"(The Chicago Cubs might be going for) a guy that’s a good, young veteran pitcher," Levine said on Monday, via "670 The Score." "And I’m working hard to identify (who that is) right now."
Levine also talked about how the team was reportedly looking to acquire a third baseman. Although Matt Shaw has been playing well since being promoted from the minor leagues, Chicago may look for more offensive production.
"The other part of that (potential trade) is, with all due respect to Matt Shaw and how he’s playing third base, do you add a right-handed hitting third baseman?" Levine said. "And is that a bigger part of a trade? Those are the things we should keep our eyes on."
Third baseman-starting pitcher combo of Eugenio Suarez and Zac Gallen could be on the Cubs' wishlist
Bruce Levine also discussed the potential acquisition of the Arizona Diamondbacks duo of Eugenio Suarez and Zac Gallen.
The possibility makes a lot of sense. The Diamondbacks are fourth in the NL West with a 39-38 record, and potentially set to miss out on the playoffs. There is a big possibility they may enter the trade deadline as sellers .
Suarez has shown this season that he has plenty of pop in his bat, with 25 home runs. The Venezuelan is also right-handed, which will be useful in adding variety to an extremely left-handed Cubs middle order.
As for Gallen, the 29-year-old is relatively young, but experienced at the big league level. The only deterrent to signing him is he has struggled this season with a 5.60 ERA.
However, if Chicago takes him and are successful in getting him back to his best, there is excellent value there.