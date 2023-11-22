JoAnna Garcia poses in swimfit on tropical girl's trip with daughters

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna Garcia embarked on a tropical girl's trip with her daughters in August. She posted a couple of videos and pictures from her vacation with her girls.

In one of the videos, the girls are seen soaking in some Vitamin C, while in another, they are relishing some delicious food. Garcia posed in swimfits. She took a selfie in a black swimfit and sunglasses. Garcia also gave the details of each picture in the caption.

"Girl’s Weekend 1. Felt cute 2. Shadows w my favorite girls 3. Mermaids 4. Room Service…always and forever 5. Heaven 6. Asking for her ‘picture’ to be taken 7. Striking a pose for her picture 8. Synchronized Swimming 9. Milkshakes 10. Another picture request. We missed you @yourboyswish , but these girl’s weekends are just the best"

In her post, Garcia revealed that they missed Swisher, but their girl's weekend was the best.

A look at Nick Swisher and JoAnna Garcia's relationship

JoAnna Garcia and Nick Swisher have been married for more than 10 years. About her relationship, Garcia told Us Weekly in 2018:

"He was really consistent, and he was very willing to prove himself. He’s like, ‘I don’t want you to think that I’m some stereotypical athlete. He was very honest about that.

"He was like, ‘I’m only going to be dating you, and you are the only one and until you believe that I’ll be here reminding you of that.’ And that just really struck me like he’s in it to win it.”

Swisher played outfield and first base during his illustrious career, which began with his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics.

Swisher's devotion to JoAnna Garcia persisted as he was traded to a number of organizations, including the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves.

