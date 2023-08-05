Jonathan India Injury Update: Cincinnati Reds star expected to return early 

Cincinnati Reds fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the team's star second baseman, Jonathan India, is anticipated to make an early return from his injury hiatus.

India's resilience and determination have been evident as he battles through left foot plantar fasciitis, a painful condition that forced him onto the 10-day injured list on Sunday. The good news is that his absence is expected to be relatively short-lived, with hopes of his return in the coming week.

India's performance this season has been nothing short of impressive. With 394 at-bats he has notched 99 hits, including 14 home runs, and driven in 52 runs. His OBP of .336 and OPS .745 highlight his well-rounded offensive skills.

Moreover, his 12 stolen bases demonstrate his agility and baserunning prowess his solid .251 batting average projects his dedication to the Reds.

The decision to place Jonathan India on the injured list was a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring his long-term health and preventing further aggravation of the injury.

India himself acknowledged the necessity of this step, emphasizing the importance of returning to the field at full strength rather than risking a more severe setback.

Who has been replacing India during his absence?

In Jonathan India's absence, the Reds made adjustments to their lineup and field positions. Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain stepped up to handle middle-infield duties, while Spencer Steer, Nick Senzel and Kevin Newman have been considered for starts at second base.

Elly de La Cruz and Matt McLain have stepped up to handle middle-infield duties.

Reds manager David Bell expressed optimism about India's recovery timeline, aiming for his return around August 8th. The team's priority is to provide him with the time and care needed to fully address his injury and ensure that he can resume playing without limitations.

As Jonathan India works on recovering from his left foot plantar fasciitis, his determination and resilience continue to inspire both his teammates and fans.

With his impending return, the Reds will once again have the opportunity to harness his exceptional talents and contribute to their push for success in the ongoing season.

