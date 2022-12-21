Jordan Luplow Contract: Breaking down the new Atlanta Braves star's one-year contract

The Atlanta Braves have added some additional outfield depth by signing veteran Jordan Luplow to a one-year deal. Luplow and the Braves came to an agreement worth $1.4 million for the 2023 campaign.

In a perfect world, Luplow will provide the Braves with an above-average batter against lefties and a potential platoon partner with Eddie Rosario. However, his sub-par career batting average suggests that he will spend the majority of next season on the bench or in spot starts.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman The Braves love Luplow's defense. His arm strength is in the 96th percentile. His ability to play both corners would allow him to occasionally give Acuña a break in RF. But the plan is for Luplow to come to camp to fight for the LF job with Rosario. Chance the two could platoon. The Braves love Luplow's defense. His arm strength is in the 96th percentile. His ability to play both corners would allow him to occasionally give Acuña a break in RF. But the plan is for Luplow to come to camp to fight for the LF job with Rosario. Chance the two could platoon.

In 2022, Luplow struggled with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 83 games, the outfielder hit 11 home runs and 28 RBIs, while hitting a paltry .176 batting average, along with a .274 OBP.

While those numbers are less than impressive, Luplow has one redeeming stat that might make him a useful weapon for the Atlanta Braves. Luplow owns a career .841 OPS against left-handers, which includes 31 home runs in 430 at-bats. He should provide the Braves with an above-average option against lefties, allowing the team to not have to rely on Marcell Ozuna or Eddie Rosario in lefty matchups.

Cory McCartney @coryjmccartney



Marcell Ozuna had 41 wRC+ vs. LHP last year and Eddie Rosario 44. If Jordan Luplow has a career 125 wRC+ vs. lefties (and 76 vs. righties).Marcell Ozuna had 41 wRC+ vs. LHP last year and Eddie Rosario 44. If #Braves don't bring back Adam Duvall or another OF, they're at least setting stage for more platoons a la Robbie Grossman. Jordan Luplow has a career 125 wRC+ vs. lefties (and 76 vs. righties). Marcell Ozuna had 41 wRC+ vs. LHP last year and Eddie Rosario 44. If #Braves don't bring back Adam Duvall or another OF, they're at least setting stage for more platoons a la Robbie Grossman.

At only $1.4 million, the addition of Jordan Luplow is a low-risk, high-reward deal for the Atlanta Braves. If all goes according to plan, he will help the Braves when they are scheduled to battle left-handed pitching. If it fails and he bats more in line with his career .213 batting average, it won't be an expensive error on the Braves' books.

A look at Jordan Luplow's well-traveled MLB career

The Atlanta Braves will become the fifth stop of Luplow's MLB career. After originally being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Luplow and Max Moroff were traded to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Erik González, Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza.

He spent three seasons with Cleveland before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 for Peyton Battenfield. Luplow spent only 25 games in Florida before being acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks for Ronny Simon.

Following his one season in Arizona, Jordan Luplow now finds himself as a member of the Braves. If he can deliver as a role player for the Braves, this may be his best opportunity to win the World Series.

