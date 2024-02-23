Jordan Montgomery News: MLB insider names 4 teams most likely to land World Series champ

Jordan Montgomery, a 2023 World Series winner with the Texas Rangers, is still testing the free agency market. His agent, Scott Boras, is waiting for the right offer and is dealing with interest from multiple teams. The Rangers were expected to re-sign the veteran ace, but that seems to be a fading possibility at the moment.

Speaking on the matter, Jon Heyman of the NY Post named a few teams as potential landing spots for Montgomery.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heyman thinks the first team that could convince Montgomery is the Chicago Cubs.

“Monty (Montgomery) to the Cubs. Not going to rule it out,” said Heyman. “I'm sure they'd love to have him on the Cubs and again, cannot rule that out.”

The Cubs have only added Shota Imanga, the Japanese WBC winner, to their roster for a multi-year contract in the offseason. They could fill the void in the rotation left by Marcus Stroman last year by signing Montgomery.

Heyman added that the Boston Red Sox had contacted Montgomery and were strong candidates during negotiations. However, they have been quiet for some time now.

“The Red Sox were definitely talking to Montgomery about two weeks ago, and that did seem to be a consideration, but there has been no movement on that since then,” said Heyman.

Heyman also believes the San Francisco Giants could seek the service of the reigning World Series-winning ace to compete against the Dodgers' star-studded lineup.

“If they get going more now, the Giants have signed three free agents, but to compete with the Dodgers, obviously they need to do more.”

The Giants have enjoyed a fruitful offseason, signing Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, and Jordan Hicks to multi-year deals. However, to win the division title, they have to get better than the Dodgers, and Montgomery could help them to do that.

Another team Heyman mentioned but didn’t go into detail about is the Los Angeles Angels.

“Red Sox, Cubs, the Giants, Angels,” Heyman mentioned.

The Angels will try to end their postseason drought this year, but without Shohei Ohtani. Angels' new manager, Ron Washington, will lead them in 2024, and they might need an experienced pitcher like Montgomery to support Mike Trout in this quest.

What can be expected from Jordan Montgomery in 2024?

Jordan Montgomery had an outstanding season in 2023, where he led the Texas Rangers with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts. At the age of 31, the veteran is now entering his eighth season in Major League Baseball, and he will add a wealth of experience to any rotation he joins.

The Yankees are one team to keep an eye on. Should they miss out on Blake Snell, a reunion with Montgomery is an idea they could pivot to.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.