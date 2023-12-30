Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Insider indicates 'mutual interest in a reunion' between pitcher and Yankees

As the action in the MLB free agent market continues to play out, there have been a lot of rumors about starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery's future and the teams interested in signing him. The 31-year-old left-handed starter is among the most highly valued arms left in the market and reports suggest that several teams are interested in him. Among those is his former team, the New York Yankees, who are reportedly looking for a reunion with their former player.

Jordan Montgomery was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2014 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017, after spending three years in the minors. Despite breaking into the starting rotation in New York, his time there was blighted by injuries and ultimately ended with a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. After a year, he was traded to the Texas Rangers in July 2023 and played his part in their postseason as they went on to win the World Series.

Now, several teams are looking to add to their starting rotation ahead of the preseason in 2024, and Montgomery and Blake Snell are perhaps the biggest names available. Reports suggest the Rangers will try their best to re-sign the lefty, but are expected to face stiff competition from the Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox, to name a few. Among them, the Yankees are the latest to show interest and are expected to go in hard for him.

Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell's futures are likely dependent on each other

There are still a lot of names in the MLB free agent market but the two biggest are the left-handed starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. There are a host of teams willing to add a starter to their rotation and while Snell may be the first choice for many of the suitors one player's decision will certainly affect the other's future as well.

