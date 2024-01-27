Jorge Soler Free Agency Rumors: AL East team emerging to be favorites for star slugger, per report 

The MLB free agency market is buzzing with rumors, and the latest spotlight is on veteran right-handed slugger Jorge Soler. The Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the frontruners in the pursuit of the 2021 World Series MVP, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

While Blue Jays have been actively exploring the market, their only significant signings so far have been outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility player Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, both on one-year deals. However, the team remains undeterred and is keen on adding a power bat to their lineup.

Jorge Soler, who has been in the center of various trade speculations, has attracted interest from several teams, including the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite the competition, the Blue Jays have been consistently linked to Soler, making them the most likely destination for the slugger.

The Miami Marlins don’t seem to be active in the pursuit of a reunion with Jorge Soler.

The Miami Marlins, on the other hand, have not been in contact with Soler about a potential return, despite the logical fit it would make for the team. The Diamondbacks’ recent acquisition of Joc Pederson is likely to take them out of the running for Soler, given the similarity in the profiles of the two players.

The Blue Jays’ pursuit of Jorge Soler comes at a time when big-market teams, including the Cubs and Giants, are still active in the free agency market, seeking to bolster their rosters. The Chicago Cubs, in particular, have been in talks for offensive additions, with Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman being potential targets.

As the end of January approaches, the Blue Jays remian focused on securing the veteran slugger, hoping to add his power and experience to their lineup for the upcoming 2024 season. The outcome of this chase could significantly impact the landscape of the AL East and the overall competitiveness of the Toronto Blue Jays in the upcoming season. Baseball enthusiasts eagerly await further developments in this evolving free agency saga.

