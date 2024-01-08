Jorge Soler Rumors: Insider hints a team emerging as 'frontrunner' to sign star hitter

Outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler's free agency has intensified of late, with numerous teams interested in his services. According to MLB Insider Hector Gomez, the Boston Red Sox have emerged as a strong suitor to land his services.

Gomez also mentioned that the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks have also shown interest in Soler's services.

The only drawback with Soler is that he has been a part-time outfielder with the Miami Marlins in the last two seasons and has also only played 89 games in the outfield.

However, Soler posted a strong slash line of .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs over 580 plate appearances. This strong performance led him to decline the club option and test free agency in an attempt to secure a lucrative contract. Previously, he signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Marlins ahead of the 2022 season.

Moreover, Soler might be a good addition if the 2023 season is anything to go by.

Jorge Soler's MLB career

The 31-year-old played for the Cuban national team but defected as he wanted to make a career in the MLB and thus established his residency in Haiti.

In June 2012, Jorge Soler signed with the Chicago Cubs on a nine-year, $30 million deal. Two years later, the Cubs promoted him to the majors on August 25, 2014 and he immediately showcased his prowess by hitting a home run in his first major league at-bat. Until the 2015 season, Soler registered 15 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Though he had limited appearances (86 games) in the 2016 season, his team won the World Series after they defeated the Cleveland Indians in a seven-game, intense showdown.

The Cubs traded Soler to the Kansas City Royals for Wade Davis on December 7, 2016. He had a breakthrough 2019 season, while having a batting average of .265 with 48 home runs and 117 RBIs.

Since then, he played with the Royals until the 2021 season but had limited appearances due to his dipping form and constant injuries.

However, he had a bounced back with the Marlins last season and will hope to continue that run next year with a new team.

