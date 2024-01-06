Jorge Soler Rumors: Insider lists 4 'interested' teams likely to land star slugger

Jorge Soler is one of the big at-bats remaining in the free agency this season. The outfielder is gaining interest from multiple teams who are in need of a permanent future addition to their outfield.

Soler has found stability in the league after some tough few seasons. The former Kansas City Royals slugger led the American League with 48 home runs in 2019 in his first full season without injury. Last season with the Marlins, the 31-year-old hit 36 home runs.

In the final leg of free agency, Soler has attracted attention from at least four clubs. The Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox have contacted the player, as per Mark Feinsand.

All the teams are in need of solution in the outfield or a consistent at-bat in the Designated Hitter position.

“If a club needs to add power, Soler is pretty scary," Feinsand reported a National League executive stating.

The Red Sox shed Justin Turner and Adam Duvall; the Mariners lost Teoscar Hernandez, Jarred Kelenic and Eugenio Suarez; the Blue Jays lost Matt Chapman and Brandon Belt to free agency, while the D-Backs are expected to start Jake McCarthy in right field.

That makes someone like Soler a good addition to all four teams. Soler will turn 32 in February giving teams the opportunity to pen him down to a multi-year deal. He received around $15 million from the Marlins and is expected to get a hiked contract deal.

Jorge Soler has an impressive postseason record

Jorge Soler has a fabulous postseason record as well, having reached base six times with a 1.021 OPS over 87 plate appearances with 11 RBIs and 14 walks.

After assisting the Atlanta Braves in winning a title, Soler was selected as the 2021 World Series MVP. So, he will likely come in handy for any team that signs him.

