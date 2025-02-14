"Jose Altuve is the last one standing" - Justin Verlander's brother gets nostalgic on Astros glory days with Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa

Inspired by Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Carlos Correa, the Houston Astros have been hugely successful in recent major league history. The franchise won the World Series in 2017 and 2022 while claiming the American League pennant in 2019 and 2021.

While also contributing with the bat, the aforementioned four players were extremely safe in defensive situations, giving the Astros the perfect core to build a team around for years to come. Though that time proved just as successful as any fan could have hoped for, it now appears to be at an end, as three of the four players have now moved on to pastures anew.

On Thursday's episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander," Justin Verlander's brother reflected on the Astros' glory days.

"I truly believed if the Houston Astros signed back Alex Bregman, they would win the World Series in 2025," Ben said (13:20). "Now, for the Houston Astros, I think there's a hole in their lineup. Alex Bregman will be very, very missed for the Houston Astros, and now, the core is gone.

"That core that made the Houston Astros what they are, is gone. Alex Bregman, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander [have all left the organization]. Jose Altuve is the last one standing."

The first one to make the move was shortstop Carlos Correa, as he signed with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season. More recently, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman have sealed moves to the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, respectively, while Jose Altuve remains at Minute Maid Park.

Houston Astros skipper and GM speak about Alex Bregman's departure

Shortly before spring training started, reports emerged that third baseman Alex Bregman had signed a three-year, $120 million deal to take him to Fenway Park. After the move was confirmed, sports commentator Lauren Gardner spoke to Astros skipper Joe Espada and the organization's general manager, Dana Brown, about the move.

Espada expressed his gratitude towards Bregman for his invaluable contributions to the team over the years.

“I’m happy for Alex… just happy for him," Espada said. "What Alex did for our organization, I will never forget the impact that he had."

Brown, on the other hand, talked about how he and his colleagues did try to retain Bregman's services, but a great offer ultimately ended up taking the two-time All-Star elsewhere.

"Our internal conversation was we wanted to bring him back," Brown said. "We were excited about him. He’s done a lot of good things here in Houston. You know, getting him back would’ve been great, but we understand these guys work hard to become free agents, and it’s their prerogative to go where they want to go."

The Houston Astros will play their first spring training game on Feb. 22 against the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on Space City Home Network.

