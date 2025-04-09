Jose Altuve’s position switch gets high marks from Astros GM

Jose Altuve is one of the most accomplished players in Houston Astros history, but nearly all that work has been as a second baseman. Altuve is playing a new position in 2025 as the team has moved him to left field for various reasons.

Dana Brown is the Houston Astros general manager, who was pivotal in moving the former MVP to the outfield. Brown was asked about Altuve on Wednesday's "MLB Now" and was impressed with what he's seen from the longtime veteran.

"The transition is going well," Brown said. "Look, for a guy that hasn't played out there, he's really athletic, that's what's key. He's getting to a lot of balls in the gaps, he's coming in well. So he's been doing pretty well for a guy that's never played out there, and he's learning still at the Major League level, which is pretty tough to do.

"This is the highest level of baseball, so for the most part he's done a really good job and he's growing more each day."

This move might have seemed strange to those around MLB, as Jose Altuve has been an All-Star at second base. Brown explained the reason for the move, which allows the Astros to have more options in the lineup.

"It creates some flexibility in our lineup," Brown said. "It allowed us to sign (Brendan) Rogers. Rogers is off to a pretty good start. ... As you know, he's a former top pick, a guy who's won a Gold Glove, and we think Rogers is going to have a comeback season. This allows us some flexibility in our lineup, and it also gets (Yordan) Alvarez off of his feet."

Jose Altuve discusses the biggest challenge with move to the left field

Jose Altuve was willing to move to left field to help the Houston Astros, but he knew it wouldn't come without some challenges. Speaking to Cliff Floyd of MLB Network on March 2, Altuve discussed what he believed would be the most challenging aspect of the move.

"I think the biggest challenge is gonna be not talking to anyone you know," Altuve said. "On second base, I'm talking to Jeremy Pena and talking to the first baseman, whoever's there that day. I'm even talking to the umpires, if someone gets a base, I'm talking to them. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna get some interaction with the fans, we'll see how that goes."

Jose Altuve has put together a Hall of Fame resume at second base for the Astros, but he's now trying to help the team win another championship as an outfielder.

