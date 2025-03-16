Jose Altuve's wife Nina basks under the sun in stylish purple beachwear while enjoying Florida's gorgeous ocean view

On Friday, Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve's wife, Nina, shared a series of snaps sporting a stylish purple swimsuit as she enjoyed a tranquil day on the seaside.

Altuve and his teammates are currently working hard to prepare themselves for the new season at the Astros' spring training camp located at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm, Florida.

While her husband continues to sweat it out on the field, it appears Nina Altuve is enjoying some down-time for herself in the sunshine state.

Screenshots of Nina Altuve's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@neenaaltuve27 IG Stories)

Per numerous sources, Jose and Nina first met each other in their home country of Venezuela when they were quite young. The pair reportedly tied the knot as teenagers, with Jose Altuve being only 16 when the couple took their vows in 2006. Altuve has been one of the Astros' most consistent players since he joined the team in 2011.

The right-handed hitter and his wife currently reside in Houston, along with their two daughters: Melanie, born in 2016, and Mia, born in 2020.

Jose Altuve's wife Nina 'hopes to return' after enjoying offseason trip to Europe

Having enjoyed an impressive 2024 season where he won his ninth All-Star cap and seventh Silver Slugger award, Jose Altuve and his wife unwinded by heading to Europe for the winter.

Taking to Instagram to post a series of snaps featuring the Colosseum in Rome and the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Nina Altuve wrote how she hoped to return one day in the future.

"Dreaming of being able to return ❤️ 🥹" Nina Altuve captioned her Instagram post

With opening day inching ever closer, Jose Altuve and the Astros will be looking to hit the ground running with a strong start. Having acquired the likes of Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker in the winter, Altuve will also need to quickly get used to his new position in left field.

With stalwarts Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker also moving on to pastures anew over the past few months, fans will no doubt be excited, and even a bit anxious, to see how the new-look Houston Astros perform.

