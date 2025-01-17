"Jose Fernandez's like I've been to jail, I've had to jump overboard" - Ex-Marlins OF recounts late 2013 NL ROY's mentality before MLB debut

Former Miami Marlins outfielder Austin Kearns, who played alongside Jose Fernandez, spoke about the youngster's mentality. While Kearns was ending his career with the Marlins, Fernandez was just starting his in the major league before losing his life in a tragic boat accident.

On The Mayor's Office, Kearns spoke about Fernandez's mentality as a rookie in the MLB:

"He was fearless. It's a little easier to be fearless when you got that kind of stuff. Just fastball, slider, change-up, throw them all for stikes anytime you want.

"I was only there for about half a season but I remeber he was making his big league debut in New York against the Mets and some people are asking, 'Are you nervous?' and Jose just laughs at them. He's like, 'Nervous? I've been in jail. I've been on a boat trying to get from Cuba to the US. I've had to jump overboard and rescue my mom. ... I'm not scared of the Mets. I can promise you that.'"

Jose Fernandez was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2013. That year, he burst into the MLB and won the Rookie of the Year award. He made his second All-Star appearance in 2016. Later that year, a boating accident off the coast of Florida claimed his life when he was just 24.

Jose Fernandez, originally from Cuba, moved from there with his mother and sister on a boat in 2007. As an immigrant, he faced a lot of hardships in the US, which prepared him for the pressure as a MLB player. In his short time in the major leagues, Fernandez established himself as one of the nest pitchers in the game and has been fondly remebered by fans across the country.

Watch: When Jose Fernandez faked the MLB cameraman with his intelligent play

Despite his short career in the MLB, Jose Fernandez is well remembered for his scorching pitches and thinking on his feet. Highlighting both of his best qualities, one particular play against the Atlanta Braves in 2014 remains etched in memory.

The incident occured in the third inning when the batter hit a soft grounder off the Miami Marlins ace down the third base line.

Fernandez fielded the ball and pump-faked a throw to first before tossing the ball to home plate. His quick thinking saved a run and went down in MLB history as one of the most intelligent plays ever.

