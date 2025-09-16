Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais dons a two-piece activewear, taking a romantic gym mirror selfie with the Mets outfielder

Since joining the New York Mets via a trade in November 2024, center fielder Jose Siri has endured a frustrating first season in Queens. After suffering a left tibia fracture in late April, Siri has spent most of the campaign on the IL.The outfielder made his much-anticipated return to action last week, as the Mets took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, September 9. In an effort to get back up to speed as quickly as possible, Siri has been working hard on his fitness in the gym. The outfielder was pictured working out alongside his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, on Monday.Thais later took to Intagram to share a series of snaps from the gym session to her story. In the images, she sported a pink two-piece outfit, while Siri wore a relaxed fitting white sweatshirt paired with blue sweatpants.Screenshots of Kiara Thais' Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@kiarathais19 IG Stories)Not much is known about when and how Jose and Kiara first crossed paths, as the couple have preffered to keep those details about their relationship away from the public eye. Jose Siri's Mets jersey number is a touching tribute to his girlfriend, Kiara ThaisIn the past, Kiara Thais has shown she is her boyfriend's biggest supporter, turning up to ballparks all over the country to support Jose Siri whenever he is in action. With his choice of jersey number, Siri has seemingly returned the favor, offering a touching tribute to Thais. Since he became a Mets player, Siri has chosen to wear #19, which is incidentally also Kiara Thais' birthdate. She revealed this fact via an Instagram story she posted shortly after Jose Siri moved to New York. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving battled the Phillies for top spot in the NL East all season, Siri and company look like they will come up short, as they sit 12.5 games behind their rivals with two weeks of the regular season to go. However, there is still plenty at stake in terms of securing their spot in the playoffs. At the moment, the Mets cling desperately to a spot in the top three of the NL wildcard, with the Cincinnati Reds, who trail by only 1.5 games, hot on their heels.