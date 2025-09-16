  • home icon
  • Jose Siri's girlfriend Kiara Thais dons a two-piece activewear, taking a romantic gym mirror selfie with the Mets outfielder

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:24 GMT
Jose Siri with his girlfriend, Kiara Thais (Images from - Instagram.com/@kiarathais19, Instagram.com/@josesiri22)
Since joining the New York Mets via a trade in November 2024, center fielder Jose Siri has endured a frustrating first season in Queens. After suffering a left tibia fracture in late April, Siri has spent most of the campaign on the IL.

The outfielder made his much-anticipated return to action last week, as the Mets took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, September 9. In an effort to get back up to speed as quickly as possible, Siri has been working hard on his fitness in the gym. The outfielder was pictured working out alongside his girlfriend, Kiara Thais, on Monday.

Thais later took to Intagram to share a series of snaps from the gym session to her story. In the images, she sported a pink two-piece outfit, while Siri wore a relaxed fitting white sweatshirt paired with blue sweatpants.

Screenshots of Kiara Thais&#039; Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@kiarathais19 IG Stories)
Screenshots of Kiara Thais' Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@kiarathais19 IG Stories)

Not much is known about when and how Jose and Kiara first crossed paths, as the couple have preffered to keep those details about their relationship away from the public eye.

Jose Siri's Mets jersey number is a touching tribute to his girlfriend, Kiara Thais

In the past, Kiara Thais has shown she is her boyfriend's biggest supporter, turning up to ballparks all over the country to support Jose Siri whenever he is in action. With his choice of jersey number, Siri has seemingly returned the favor, offering a touching tribute to Thais.

Since he became a Mets player, Siri has chosen to wear #19, which is incidentally also Kiara Thais' birthdate. She revealed this fact via an Instagram story she posted shortly after Jose Siri moved to New York.

Having battled the Phillies for top spot in the NL East all season, Siri and company look like they will come up short, as they sit 12.5 games behind their rivals with two weeks of the regular season to go.

However, there is still plenty at stake in terms of securing their spot in the playoffs. At the moment, the Mets cling desperately to a spot in the top three of the NL wildcard, with the Cincinnati Reds, who trail by only 1.5 games, hot on their heels.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

