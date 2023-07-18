Josh Donaldson injury update: Latest health status and recovery time for Yankees baseman explored

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has been diagnosed with yet another injury this season, as the team has placed him on the 10-day injured list due to a right calf strain. This injury occurred during a game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, raising concerns about the severity and potential impact on his playing time.

(via Josh Donaldson's calf strain is a high enough grade that it's considered a tear. He doesn't have a timetable to return and doesn't know if he has a shot to make it back this season(via @GJoyce9

Josh Donaldson’s season has been riddled with injuries, and he previously missed 51 games earlier in the year due to a right hamstring strain. Despite his limited appearances, he has struggled at the plate with a batting average of just .142 through 33 games. However, it’s worth noting that 10 of his 15 hits this season were home runs, showcasing his power-hitting abilities even amidst adversity.

At 37 years old, Josh Donaldson boasts an impressive career record, with a .262 batting average, 276 home runs, and 805 RBIs over 13 season with various teams. Currently in his second season with the Yankees, his absence will unboubtedly be felt, and the team will need to rely on their depth to fill the void left by his injury.

Who will replace Josh Donaldson on the Yankees roster?

In response to Josh Donaldson’s placement on the injured list, the Yankees have called up infielder Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Peraza, 23 years old, has previously played 12 games for the Yankees this season, batting .188 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. He is expected to share time at third base with DJ LeMahieu and will likely get spot starts in the middle infield when shortstop Anthony Volpe and second baseman Gleyber Torres are given rest days.

Peraza is expected to replace Josh Donaldson while he is placed on the IL.

As of now, the exact timeline for Josh Donaldson’s return remains uncertain. The Yankees will have to assess the situation and make decisions accordingly based on the MRI results. Donaldson’s struggles this season may also lead to discussions about his future with the team, with possibilities of being designated for assignment once he’s healthy.

The Yankees’ performance has been affected by injuries, and they will need Peraza and other players to step up and contribute to keep the team competitive until key players like Aaron Judge return to action. The team’s focus will be on maintaining their performance and positioning themselves for a potential playoff spot as the season progresses.

