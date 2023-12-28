Josh Hader Free Agency: Coveted reliever reportedly seeking contract bigger than Edwin Diaz's $102,000,000 deal

Josh Hader is one of the most intriguing options remaining in free agency this winter. The five-time All-Star has shown his ability with both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres and has been linked to multiple teams.

The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers are being linked to the pitcher and a new update has shone a little light on his contract expectations. Dodgers Digest writer Bruce Kuntz took to X to share an update from The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

It appears Hader is looking for a contract surpassing Edwin Díaz's $102 million deal with the New York Mets.

"Per @JimBowdenGM , Josh Hader is looking for a contract bigger than Edwin Diaz’s 5y/$102M deal.

"Bowden mentioned the #Yankees, #Rangers and #Dodgers as three teams that are in play, but said that nobody has surpassed $100M with an offer as of yet."

As to which team will meet his expectations and just how much more than $102 million this contract needs to be remains to be seen. The Rangers are seen as the favorites to land him, but with the Dodgers spending incredible amounts of money this winter, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hader head to LA.

Josh Hader rumors: Rangers, Yankees and Dodgers among the favorites for former Padres pitcher

Given Josh Hader's accolades, it is no surprise that some of the MLB's top teams are interested. After being named to his third All-MLB First Team in 2003, the three-time NL Reliever of the Year is looking to cash in during free agency and sign for a contender.

As the Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, they certainly fit the description. While the team needs bullpen help, the question of whether they will be willing to pay $100 million for it remains.

The Yankees are also rumored to be zeroing in on Hader, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi thinks they will make an offer. New York is looking to push hard in 2024, having traded for Juan Soto and enduring a disappointing 2023 season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers spent $700 million on Shohei Ohtani, $325 million on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and traded for, then extended Tyler Glasnow to a $136.5 million deal. You would be forgiven for thinking they were about done opening the checkbook but they are rumored to be looking at Josh Hader as well.

Morosi had the following to report on MLB Network:

"Our own Tom Verducci has talked about the Dodgers as not being done yet. They still may make a move for Josh Hader."

As to where Hader will go remains to be seen, however, with three teams looking at signing him, he will likely get the contract he wants from one of them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.