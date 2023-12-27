Josh Hader Free Agency Update: Yankees expected to turn to 'most expensive' reliever, per MLB insider

As free agency gets hot during these cold months, Josh Hader remains the top-rated relief pitcher on the open market. He is coming off a season with the San Diego Padres, where he appeared in 61 games, compiling 33 saves on a 1.28 ERA.

Hader will bring a ton of value to whichever team he signs to. More than a handful of teams are interested in the veteran lefty, which could result in a bidding war. One of these teams that Jon Morosi believes will attempt to sign Hader is the New York Yankees.

Adding Josh Hader on top of the moves they already made would make the Yankees a contender for the 2024 season. It's something the fanbase has been screaming for the last few seasons.

Adding Josh Hader would be the icing on the cake for the Yankees this offseason

The Yankees have made some good moves this offseason that will surely help the club in 2024. They acquired Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the Padres. They also acquired Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox.

The team had a hole in the offense, with Jasson Dominguez expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season. He underwent Tommy John surgery following the season.

Soto, Grisham, and Verdugo are great additions to help the outfield. Acquiring these players also helps balance the batting lineup as well. The Yankees will be a feared team moving forward with a reconstructed offense.

While the offense is in good shape, adding Josh Hader would be a gift for the fanbase. Pairing him alongside Clay Holmes at the backend of the bullpen would not be a pretty sight for opposing hitters.

If the Bronx Bombers want to contend next season, signing Hader seems like a no-brainer.

