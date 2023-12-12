Josh Hader Free Agency Update: Phillies advised to go 'full steam' for All-star reliever

Former San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader is one of the most sought-after relievers available on the market. The former NL Reliever of the Year boasts an impressive resume and should be a top target for teams looking to add a solid closer.

While discussing the Philadelphia Phillies missing bullpen pieces, Bo Porter and Matt Vasgersian agreed that the Phillies need to go full tilt to acquire Hader.

"I think when you're a team that's knocking on the door for championship and you're looking and say we need this one big piece," Porter said.

"If I'm them (the Phillies), I go after Hader full steam. He's the best reliever on the market who locks down your 8th and 9th innings with two arms (Jose Alvarado) that can get both righties and lefties out, and that may just complete your ball club."

Porter mentioned that, with Jose Alvarado, Hader's acquisition will help the Phillies pitch well in clutch innings.

The Phillies made a deep postseason run in 2023 before losing the championship series to the Arizona Diamondbacks in an intense seven-game showdown. They will like to add the missing pieces to dial in again and go all the way.

Josh Hader is coming off another impressive year, going 2-3 and posting an ERA of 1.28 with 85 strikeouts and 32 saves in 61 appearances.

Can Josh Hader eclipse Edwin Diaz's trade with the Mets?

Josh Hader may very well set a new benchmark for relievers and could eclipse the previous best reliever signing. Hader's sweepstakes are likely to surpass Edwin Diaz's five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets last season, the biggest contract among relievers.

After a successful stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, he was signed to a one-year, $14.1 million contract by the San Diego Padres.

Many possible suitors, including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, have emerged as frontrunners to land the league's most sought-after closer.

