Josh Hader's wife Maria drops 4-word reaction as son Lucas takes a stroll in breezy white shirt & chinos

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader and his wife Maria's two-year-old son Lucas has often been the highlight of his parent's social media feed and Sunday was no different.

Maria shared a candid snapshot of Lucas strolling down a picturesque shopping district. She captioned the post with a four-word reaction:

"he’s such a vibe."

Lucas, dressed in a relaxed, oversized white shirt and neutral-toned chinos, walked confidently in the sun. The backdrop of the iconic Tiffany & Co. storefront was present in the picture, making it look like a scene straight out of a high-end fashion campaign.

Josh Hader's wife Maria uses her social media to support Christmas toy drive

Ahead of Christmas last year, Josh Hader and his family participated in the first Christmas toy drive for BEAR (Be A Resource Houston).

According to the head of development and events Katie Magee, the non-profit organization serves around 26,000 kids in Houston and the gifts which Hader household collected would be distributed among 50 to 60 foster care children at the annual Christmas Party.

"We don't have money for those toys, so for everyone else to be able to come in and give it to us is really nice," Magee said. "We've actually never asked, and it really took Maria Hader reaching out to see what she could do. I thought this was a great opportunity for us to work with them."

According to Leah Vann, Maria actively used her platform to raise awareness among the people about the noble cause the charity is working towards in collaboration with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and Harris County Resources for Children. She brought 2,000 new followers to join the community.

"That's one of the really cool things about baseball and having a platform is bringing awareness to certain nonprofits or certain organizations you really care about, especially in whatever city you're in at the time," Maria said.

During the toy drive, Josh Hader talked about his interactions with the kids.

"I really enjoy talking to them and getting to know what their likes are: we've had a singer, a YouTuber, just so many things that inspire them and drive them toward what they want to do," Hader said via Chron.

