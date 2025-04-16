Juan Soto-Aaron Judge drama takes spotlight as MLB insiders share feelings on ongoing controversy

Juan Soto’s comment on missing Aaron Judge’s protection in the lineup has created a controversial topic, sparking debate in the MLB world. While many have criticized Soto for holding onto his former team bonds, pundits took a different take.

In an interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post, Soto explained how he was pitched differently last year compared to the ongoing 2025 season. He admitted having Aaron Judge as his protection felt different compared to now.

Following the incident, MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Andy Martino commented how Mets fans shouldn’t be bothered, as Soto is settling in well with the team. Soto penned a historic contract of $765 million for 15 years to stay in Queens.

“He had a nice time playing with Aaron Judge and enjoyed the protection, but he personally looked Steve Cohen in the eye before signing with the Mets and said, 'get me Pete Alonso, please sign Alonso for lineup protection.'"

Insider Sal Licata took a shot at Juan Soto, noting how there’s been enough drama on the superstar’s switch from Yankees-Mets. Now that the deal is done and Soto is already one year into his contract, it’s time to put it all behind.

Both Licata and Passan emphasized how Pete Alonso is also one of the top hitters in MLB, so Soto’s slump cannot only be related to Aaron Judge’s absence. Jon Heyman also noted that it wasn’t the right time for a Judge-related comment considering he already made his choice to join the Mets.

Aaron Judge brushes off Juan Soto’s comment on “best hitter in baseball”

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto [Credit: Imagn]

While Juan Soto’s comment on Aaron Judge has been trending for all the wrong reasons, the New York Yankees captain refused to add more to the controversy. Judge said Soto will be fine, as he has Pete Alonso behind him who's considerably the second-best hitter in baseball.

“He’s got probably one of the best hitters in the game behind him right now in what (Pete) Alonso is doing. It has been fun to watch. He’s hitting close to .400. He’s driving the ball all over the field, driving guys in. So they’re gonna be good.”

The 2025 regular season is halfway through, and both Judge and Soto are playing well. The Judge-Soto pairing might be missed by Yankees fans, but the offseason is gone, and teams are already focused on the 2025 World Series challenge.

