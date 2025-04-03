Juan Soto credits one key factor for his rise to MLB superstardom

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto reflected on his journey from the streets of his hometown, Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic capital, to signing the largest contract in professional sport history. Soto credited the strong mentality that's instilled into Dominican men for achieving his goal of becoming an MLB superstar.

Juan Soto had arrived in the United States as a highly rated 16-year-old prospect for the Washington Nationals before making his big league debut in 2018. He won the World Series the next season and also had successful stints with the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees. Soto joined the New York Mets as a free agent on a record 15-year, $765 million deal during this offseason.

In an interview with Cerveza Presidente, a popular beer brand of the Dominican Republic, the Mets right fielder shared his tale of discipline, sacrifice and grit with Dominican TV personality Hony Estrella.

"For me, it was always now or never, because I couldn't pass up any opportunity," Soto recalled his days as a youngster in his native country dreaming of the making it to the MLB.

"There is nothing tougher than a Dominican who wants to succeed in the Major Leagues," he added.

In the interview, Soto also highlighted the importance of education, personal growth and family values as the pillars on which he has built his success.

"Adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge": Juan Soto on potential to bring Sandy Alcantara to the Mets

Juan Soto believes Sandy Alcantara can make a big impact for the Mets (Image Source: IMAGN)

The New York Mets rotation is lacking a true ace in their pitching staff, and that void is being felt even more now with Frankie Montas and Sean Manea ruled out for at least the next month. Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has been rumored to be an early trade target for the team.

Juan Soto shared his thoughts on a potential move for the right-handed pitcher.

"It would be one of the best trades that we could have. I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge," Soto told the New York Post.

"He is doing that on a team that has no serious chance to go to the playoffs, but he keeps trying and competing even without run support. Whenever he goes to a winning team you are going to see what Sandy Alcantara is capable of," Soto added.

Alcantara made his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals before he was traded to the Miami Marlins. He signed a four-year, $56 million extension and won the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2022.

Alcantara underwent a Tommy John surgery the next season and has returned to the mound this year after missing the entire 2024 campaign.

