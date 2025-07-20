Juan Soto pens a thankful message to $1 billion-worth MrBeast after receiving a gift

Despite being one of the most well-known athletes in the United States, Juan Soto enjoys his fair share of sweet treats just like everyone else.

Ad

On Sunday, the Dominican slugger received a special package from James Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, which included a box of "Feastables", which is the popular YouTuber's snack brand.

Soon after receiving the snack as a gift, Soto thanked MrBeast on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thanks to my guy @mrbeast 🍫🔥" Juan Soto captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Juan Soto's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@juansoto_25)

One of the most well-known content creators on the planet, MrBeast's YouTube channel boasts 415 million subscribers, the most of any creator on the platform. Apart from YouTube, the 27-year-old has over 76 million followers on Instagram and over 119 million on TikTok.

Ad

Trending

His company, "Feastables" was established in 2021 and was well received by fans. Along with the classic Milk Chocolate flavor that Juan Soto got, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk Chocolate are also extremely popular.

Juan Soto striving to "come back stronger" after 2025 All-Star snub

Despite being arguably the hottest hitter in all of the major leagues in June, Juan Soto was snubbed from the 2025 All-Star game, to the shock of many experts and fans alike. Having earned All-Star honors every season since 2021, this year's surprising snub breaks his streak of consecutive selections.

Ad

Speaking to the press earlier this month, Soto addressed the disappointment of missing out, before adding that he would "come back stronger" next season.

“Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It's just a part of baseball ... For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”

Ad

MLB: JUL 13 Mets at Royals - Source: Getty

Despite missing out on a big individual accolade, there is still plenty to fight for this season. With the Mets looking to win the NL East and challenge for the World Series in October, fans will be hoping Soto can continue performing the way he has lately and play a key role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More