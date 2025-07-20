Juan Soto pens a thankful message to $1 billion-worth MrBeast after receiving a gift

Despite being one of the most well-known athletes in the United States, Juan Soto enjoys his fair share of sweet treats just like everyone else.
On Sunday, the Dominican slugger received a special package from James Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, which included a box of "Feastables", which is the popular YouTuber's snack brand.
Soon after receiving the snack as a gift, Soto thanked MrBeast on Instagram.
"Thanks to my guy @mrbeast 🍫🔥" Juan Soto captioned his Instagram story
One of the most well-known content creators on the planet, MrBeast's YouTube channel boasts 415 million subscribers, the most of any creator on the platform. Apart from YouTube, the 27-year-old has over 76 million followers on Instagram and over 119 million on TikTok.
His company, "Feastables" was established in 2021 and was well received by fans. Along with the classic Milk Chocolate flavor that Juan Soto got, Peanut Butter and Almond Milk Chocolate are also extremely popular.
Juan Soto striving to "come back stronger" after 2025 All-Star snub
Despite being arguably the hottest hitter in all of the major leagues in June, Juan Soto was snubbed from the 2025 All-Star game, to the shock of many experts and fans alike. Having earned All-Star honors every season since 2021, this year's surprising snub breaks his streak of consecutive selections.
Speaking to the press earlier this month, Soto addressed the disappointment of missing out, before adding that he would "come back stronger" next season.
“Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It's just a part of baseball ... For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”
Despite missing out on a big individual accolade, there is still plenty to fight for this season. With the Mets looking to win the NL East and challenge for the World Series in October, fans will be hoping Soto can continue performing the way he has lately and play a key role.